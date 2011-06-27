Estimated values
2013 Acura TSX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,860
|$11,976
|$13,763
|Clean
|$9,302
|$11,284
|$12,943
|Average
|$8,185
|$9,899
|$11,302
|Rough
|$7,068
|$8,513
|$9,661
Estimated values
2013 Acura TSX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,724
|$11,916
|$13,763
|Clean
|$9,174
|$11,227
|$12,943
|Average
|$8,072
|$9,848
|$11,302
|Rough
|$6,971
|$8,470
|$9,661
Estimated values
2013 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,339
|$13,828
|$15,927
|Clean
|$10,697
|$13,028
|$14,978
|Average
|$9,413
|$11,429
|$13,080
|Rough
|$8,128
|$9,830
|$11,181
Estimated values
2013 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,061
|$12,422
|$14,410
|Clean
|$9,491
|$11,703
|$13,552
|Average
|$8,352
|$10,267
|$11,834
|Rough
|$7,212
|$8,830
|$10,116
Estimated values
2013 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,794
|$12,031
|$13,917
|Clean
|$9,239
|$11,335
|$13,088
|Average
|$8,130
|$9,944
|$11,429
|Rough
|$7,020
|$8,552
|$9,770