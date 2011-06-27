Estimated values
2009 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,906
|$6,269
|$7,117
|Clean
|$4,484
|$5,721
|$6,479
|Average
|$3,638
|$4,625
|$5,204
|Rough
|$2,793
|$3,528
|$3,929
2009 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,321
|$7,172
|$8,317
|Clean
|$4,863
|$6,545
|$7,572
|Average
|$3,946
|$5,291
|$6,082
|Rough
|$3,029
|$4,037
|$4,592
2009 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,486
|$7,234
|$8,317
|Clean
|$5,014
|$6,602
|$7,572
|Average
|$4,068
|$5,337
|$6,082
|Rough
|$3,123
|$4,072
|$4,592
2009 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,161
|$6,918
|$8,006
|Clean
|$4,716
|$6,313
|$7,289
|Average
|$3,827
|$5,104
|$5,855
|Rough
|$2,938
|$3,894
|$4,420