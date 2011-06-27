Estimated values
2006 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,506
|$3,582
|$4,205
|Clean
|$2,273
|$3,252
|$3,808
|Average
|$1,806
|$2,592
|$3,016
|Rough
|$1,339
|$1,932
|$2,224
Estimated values
2006 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,482
|$3,551
|$4,170
|Clean
|$2,251
|$3,224
|$3,777
|Average
|$1,789
|$2,570
|$2,991
|Rough
|$1,327
|$1,915
|$2,205
Estimated values
2006 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback w/Leather (2.0L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,542
|$3,586
|$4,191
|Clean
|$2,306
|$3,255
|$3,796
|Average
|$1,832
|$2,595
|$3,006
|Rough
|$1,359
|$1,934
|$2,217
Estimated values
2006 Acura RSX Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,851
|$8,293
|$10,248
|Clean
|$4,400
|$7,529
|$9,283
|Average
|$3,496
|$6,001
|$7,351
|Rough
|$2,593
|$4,473
|$5,420
Estimated values
2006 Acura RSX 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,170
|$7,683
|$9,670
|Clean
|$3,781
|$6,975
|$8,759
|Average
|$3,005
|$5,560
|$6,936
|Rough
|$2,229
|$4,144
|$5,114