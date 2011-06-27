Used 2006 Acura RL 3.5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.4/465.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Torque256 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
260 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,300
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,300
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length193.6 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Exterior Colors
  • Opulent Blue Pearl
  • Meteor Silver Metallic
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Lakeshore Silver Metallic
  • Redondo Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
