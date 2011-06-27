Estimated values
2001 Acura RL 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,961
|$2,956
|$3,503
|Clean
|$1,743
|$2,633
|$3,120
|Average
|$1,307
|$1,988
|$2,355
|Rough
|$871
|$1,343
|$1,590
Estimated values
2001 Acura RL 3.5 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,830
|$4,504
|$5,420
|Clean
|$2,516
|$4,012
|$4,828
|Average
|$1,887
|$3,029
|$3,645
|Rough
|$1,258
|$2,046
|$2,461