Used 2005 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

5(93%)4(7%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
15 reviews
Absolute Dream

Shawn So. Cal, 11/03/2008
I've had this car for almost 1 year. The drive is superb, tight, quick, and responsive. The style and attention to detail of the body hasn't been matched. Everywhere you go, people comment. One catch, it is mainly guys that comment, women have no clue what they are seeing, so if your goal is to attract women, buy a Ferrari or a Porsche. The women that do notice tend to know a lot about the history of the car and what it is. The look and feel of the drive is awesome. Recently drove an M6 with over 500hp and love the NSX even more. You feel like you are one with the road. The NSX is an extension of you and your skills. Anyone considering this car drive the others first, and you will see

i love this car

goodbuy, 11/11/2004
this car is a trip what a head turner gets almost 30mpg on the hwy and out performs most anything on the road

My second NSX

High Desert NM, 11/05/2005
This is my second NSX. I owned a '91 automatic and now own a Spa Yellow '98 6spd targa. I love this car for its beautiful, timeless style, reliablity, and of course it's exclusivity. I lived in NM 2+ years and have only seen 2 other NSXs. The view out the front window is the best in the business--- GT Prototype-like. The car is subtly fast-- 0-60 in 5.0 and 30-80 in a snap. The NSX has remarkable handling without too much drama. The car thinks along with you-- I guess that's what they mean when they say you become one with the car. This car looks as good standing still as it does flying by. The six speed transmission is Mazda Miata-like is quickness and short shifting distance.

A smart mans exotic car

Brad Tuski, 02/02/2006
The car is unbelievable it handles like a gem and is a constant head turner.

I love this car!

eyez2glow, 10/02/2004
There are some things worth sacrificing for. At a larger payment than my home, its worth it, and I feel great in it. ITs safe, handles excellllllllently, even with my speed heavy foot!

