Used 1992 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

92 NSX, truly remarkable exotic Steve's NSX , 12/30/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Design & production of the NSX is truly remarkable. Probably one of the most thought out designs of any exotic sports car ever built. The NSX was hand-built, making it a rare & special high performance car. An all aluminum/magnesium body coupled with 270 hp produces a potent pound/hp ratio. The NSX had the 1st VTEC engine in a mass produced car. Handling is excellent. Interior & exterior design is like nothing else. I don't plan on changing any features, performance nor visual.

Nothing But Fun!!! Kish , 12/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Car has incredible handling not to mention the sleekl aerodynamic design makes it an incredibly hot design and an awesome car to drive.

Still on top swbatte , 01/01/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If you want a reliable supercar, that will turn more heads than any Porsche, the NSX is for you! Still one of the finest cars on the road.

1992 Pristine NSX JohnS710 , 04/14/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is as perfect a sports car get. Handling is superior to all other sports cars in the 30-60k range. Only downfall is the small trunk space