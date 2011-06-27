Estimated values
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,569
|$21,968
|$24,353
|Clean
|$18,939
|$21,248
|$23,522
|Average
|$17,679
|$19,810
|$21,859
|Rough
|$16,419
|$18,371
|$20,195
Estimated values
2015 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,883
|$21,266
|$23,633
|Clean
|$18,275
|$20,570
|$22,826
|Average
|$17,060
|$19,177
|$21,212
|Rough
|$15,844
|$17,784
|$19,598
Estimated values
2015 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,562
|$21,964
|$24,353
|Clean
|$18,932
|$21,245
|$23,522
|Average
|$17,673
|$19,807
|$21,859
|Rough
|$16,413
|$18,368
|$20,195
Estimated values
2015 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,932
|$19,199
|$21,449
|Clean
|$16,387
|$18,570
|$20,716
|Average
|$15,297
|$17,313
|$19,252
|Rough
|$14,207
|$16,056
|$17,787
Estimated values
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,145
|$24,595
|$27,037
|Clean
|$21,432
|$23,790
|$26,114
|Average
|$20,006
|$22,179
|$24,268
|Rough
|$18,580
|$20,568
|$22,421
Estimated values
2015 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,631
|$23,555
|$26,452
|Clean
|$19,967
|$22,784
|$25,549
|Average
|$18,639
|$21,241
|$23,742
|Rough
|$17,311
|$19,699
|$21,936
Estimated values
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,602
|$19,893
|$22,167
|Clean
|$17,035
|$19,241
|$21,410
|Average
|$15,902
|$17,939
|$19,897
|Rough
|$14,769
|$16,636
|$18,383
Estimated values
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,717
|$22,033
|$24,338
|Clean
|$19,082
|$21,312
|$23,507
|Average
|$17,813
|$19,869
|$21,845
|Rough
|$16,543
|$18,426
|$20,183