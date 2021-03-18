  1. Home
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $33,000 (estimated)
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
  • We expect no significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the first Atlas generation introduced for 2018
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/19/2021
What is the Atlas?

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a large three-row SUV. Since its debut in 2018, the Atlas has been Volkswagen's largest SUV, slotting above the smaller Tiguan and new Volkswagen Taos SUVs. While we liked the Atlas when it debuted, a handful of updates on the 2021 model made it much more competitive. The updated exterior styling and upgraded interior kept it feeling fresh. Since the Atlas was updated just last year, we don't expect any significant changes for 2022.

The Atlas competes against other midsize three-row SUVs. The Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade remain our favorites, but it's also worth checking out rivals including the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9 and the recently redesigned Toyota Highlander. If you like the Atlas but don't need three rows of seating, the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport combines most of the regular Atlas' strengths in a somewhat more stylish package.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Volkswagen Atlas may not be our favorite three-row SUV, but a series of updates to styling, tech and the interior have kept it feeling fresh and well worth a look.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas.

