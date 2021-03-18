What is the Atlas?

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas is a large three-row SUV. Since its debut in 2018, the Atlas has been Volkswagen's largest SUV, slotting above the smaller Tiguan and new Volkswagen Taos SUVs. While we liked the Atlas when it debuted, a handful of updates on the 2021 model made it much more competitive. The updated exterior styling and upgraded interior kept it feeling fresh. Since the Atlas was updated just last year, we don't expect any significant changes for 2022.

The Atlas competes against other midsize three-row SUVs. The Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade remain our favorites, but it's also worth checking out rivals including the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9 and the recently redesigned Toyota Highlander. If you like the Atlas but don't need three rows of seating, the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport combines most of the regular Atlas' strengths in a somewhat more stylish package.