Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Airport - Orlando / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Reflex Silver Metallic Titan Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Off-road or on the street, this Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L V6 SE handles with ease. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 Volkswagen. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Volkswagen Atlas makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Volkswagen Atlas plus much, much more. This car enjoys a laser-perfect paint finish. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. High-end wheels help round out the many options of this Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L V6 SE. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1V2KR2CA9JC519089

Stock: JC519089

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020