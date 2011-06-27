  1. Home
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

MSRP from $30,855 - $50,025
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+38
2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
S, S 4MOTION, SE, SE 4MOTION, SE w/Technology, V6 SE w/Technology, SE w/Technology 4MOTION, V6 SE w/Technology R-Line, SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION, V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION, V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION, V6 SEL, V6 SEL 4MOTION, SEL Premium 4MOTION, SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION and V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION

msrp 

$30,545
starting price
See All Trims
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$32,755
    MPG 20 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower235 hp @ 5000 rpm
    SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$36,105
    MPG 20 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower235 hp @ 5000 rpm
    SE 4dr SUV features & specs
    SE 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$34,205
    MPG 21 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower235 hp @ 5000 rpm
    V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$41,495
    MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
    See all 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport features & specs
    2020 Volkswagen ACS SEL
    Select Color: 

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport for sale
    2021
    2020

    FAQ

    Is the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Atlas Cross Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Atlas Cross Sport gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Atlas Cross Sport has 40.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport:

    • Volkswagen's latest infotainment system is now standard on most trims
    • New driver aids available
    • Part of the Atlas Cross Sport first generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport reliable?

    To determine whether the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Atlas Cross Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Atlas Cross Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Atlas Cross Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,855.

    Other versions include:

    • S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,755
    • SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,105
    • SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,205
    • V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,495
    • S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $30,855
    • V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,045
    • SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,725
    • V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,525
    • SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,145
    • V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,095
    • V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,645
    • SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,245
    • V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,325
    • V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $50,025
    • V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,325
    • V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,625
    • SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,525
    • V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,225
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

    If you're interested in the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, the next question is, which Atlas Cross Sport model is right for you? Atlas Cross Sport variants include S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Atlas Cross Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Overview

    The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is offered in the following submodels: Atlas Cross Sport SUV. Available styles include S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Atlas Cross Sport.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Atlas Cross Sport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 10 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 15 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 7 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport V6 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sports are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport for sale near. There are currently 136 new 2021 Atlas Cross Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,480 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,055 on a used or CPO 2021 Atlas Cross Sport available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,295.

    Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,045.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

