2020 Volkswagen Atlas Review

The midsize three-row SUV has become the de facto choice for growing families, and there is no shortage of choices. The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas gets high marks in Edmunds' rankings and will undoubtedly meet expectations for hauling people and cargo. Most notably in its list of strengths is space. Adults will have plenty of room in all three rows, and the cargo capacity is as usable in real life as its impressive figures on paper suggest. In its third year of production, the VW Atlas gains a few more standard features that trickle down from last year's options list. But otherwise it returns unchanged. That should help it in the value category since the Atlas can be a little more expensive than some rivals, especially when you get into the top-of-the-line models. Not helping matters are its middling fuel economy estimates that don't come with any appreciable gains in power from the merely adequate V6 engine. Were it not for these somewhat forgivable drawbacks, the family-friendly 2020 VW Atlas would probably be a greater threat to the three SUVs that outrank it in the class. As it stands, we recommend checking out the competition alongside the big VW. These include our class favorite Kia Telluride and related Hyundai Palisade, followed by the Honda Pilot. What's it like to live with the Atlas? Want to know even more about the Atlas? Edmunds added a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE to our long-term road test fleet. Our editors spent a year driving Volkswagen's biggest SUV, racking up more than 20,000 miles. Check out our VW Atlas long-term test coverage to read more about what we learned, from real-world fuel economy to reliability. Note that while the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas differs slightly from our long-term 2018 model, nearly all of our observations still apply.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Atlas tops Volkswagen's lineup in size. It's impressively roomy, and it earns high marks for passenger comfort and cargo-carrying utility. A lack of power is the only significant drawback to this big three-row crossover SUV.

How does it drive? 8.0

With the exception of a horsepower deficit, the Atlas is a pretty pleasant crossover to wheel around, especially considering its size. The optional V6 engine delivers decent acceleration off the line, but it feels just barely adequate when merging at speed, even with an empty cabin. Our V6-equipped Atlas test vehicle needed 8 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standing start, which is slower than many of its rivals.



As much as the direct steering helps the Atlas feel nimble, it's no athlete. Sure, its ultimate handling grip is above average, but mostly it feels heavy and resistant to midcorner adjustments. The Atlas is great to wheel around town. Just don't expect agility on curvy roads.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Atlas is well suited to long-distance trips. The front seats lack some adjustability, and the bottom cushions feel a little flat and long, which might be uncomfortable for short drivers. Both back rows recline, and the second row slides and has a slightly firmer middle seat.



Ride comfort is pretty nice. The ride feels settled and not floaty, and most small or large bumps will go unnoticed. There's some road noise, and the large mirrors generate wind noise at highway speeds, but it's nothing the audio system can't conceal. The V6 engine thankfully makes a pleasant noise when you rev it out.

How’s the interior? 8.5

Space, space, space! That's what the Atlas is all about. Plenty of room in all directions up front, and the second row is wide enough for three adults across. Also the third row fits adults 6 feet or shorter with surprisingly little effect on comfort. The Atlas also gets high marks for its clever sliding second-row seat, with good rear visibility to boot.



It does take some time to become familiar with VW's Digital Cockpit instrumentation, but once you're accustomed to it, functionality is wide-ranging. One downside to the touchscreen infotainment system interface is having to look at what you're pressing, which takes attention away from driving.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Atlas shows strong on the technology front starting at the SEL Premium trim level. The optional Fender audio system delivers great sound and tons of bass. The voice control system had a difficult time understanding our commands, and functions are limited to the usual navigation, audio and phone commands. Even simple tasks such as requesting a satellite radio station were a hassle.



The adaptive cruise control maintained a really small gap for such a big car, and the lane keeping assist is subtle but effective. The rearview camera system provides crisp, clear images on the infotainment system, which is handy for parking.

How’s the storage? 8.0

If you value utility, the Atlas could rise to the top of your list. The Atlas dominates the midsize segment competition with 20.6 cubic feet of space behind the third row and a maximum of 96.8 cubic feet. The flexibility of the manual-folding flat seats is great, and our tester also had a hands-free tailgate.



The Atlas offers a good amount of storage space for small items, but there are no clear storage cubbies for items such as sunglasses or sectioned compartments in the center armrest bin. The second row packs plenty of space, and there shouldn't be any issues fitting a rear-facing car seat there. The second row is also designed to tilt and slide with a seat installed.

How economical is it? 6.0

At 19 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway) with the V6, the Atlas is thirstier than a lot of other three-row crossovers. We averaged an underwhelming 17.3 mpg over 800 miles of testing, with a best tank of 18.8 mpg. Rivals such as the Honda Pilot and Kia Telluride are typically more efficient by 2-3 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.0

At the top trim levels, the Atlas comes in a little pricier than most of its competition. What doesn't feel worth the price is the engine's lack of horsepower. Also, the cabin's build quality is a mixed bag. Up front, the top-tier Atlas feels like a near luxury car, but everything to the rear is composed of more durable hard plastic. That could be OK, though, if there's a high likelihood of kids sitting in back.



For 2020, Volkswagen has reduced the length of its previously excellent warranties. But what you get is still a little better than the industry average.

Wildcard 7.5

When it comes to driving the Atlas, we'd describe it as pleasant rather than fun. The advanced driving aids also shoulder a lot of the burden of slogging through traffic. But the Honda Pilot equipped with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive and the Mazda CX-9 are more fun to wheel around.

Which Atlas does Edmunds recommend?

We suggest checking out the SE with Technology trim in the 2020 VW Atlas lineup. It finds a good balance of price and features, especially when you factor in the standard advanced safety items. On top of that, you can add the optional V6 and all-wheel drive.

2020 Volkswagen Atlas models

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is offered in seven trim levels: S, SE, SE with Technology, SE with Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium. The base S, SE, SE with Technology, and SEL come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). Those trims are eligible for a 3.6-liter V6 engine (276 hp, 266 lb-ft) that is standard on other versions of the SUV. Front-wheel drive is standard, and V6 models can be ordered with all-wheel drive (standard on the SEL Premium). Every Atlas uses an eight-speed automatic transmission.