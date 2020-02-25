2020 Volkswagen Atlas
What’s new
- VW's Car-Net communications system and in-car Wi-Fi hotspot now standard
- Other minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Part of the first Atlas generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior offers ample room for passengers in all three rows
- Great compromise between precise handling and everyday comfort
- Straightforward cabin design makes everything easy to use
- Not very quick to accelerate, even with the optional V6
- Lags some competitors in fuel economy
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Review
The midsize three-row SUV has become the de facto choice for growing families, and there is no shortage of choices. The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas gets high marks in Edmunds' rankings and will undoubtedly meet expectations for hauling people and cargo. Most notably in its list of strengths is space. Adults will have plenty of room in all three rows, and the cargo capacity is as usable in real life as its impressive figures on paper suggest.
In its third year of production, the VW Atlas gains a few more standard features that trickle down from last year's options list. But otherwise it returns unchanged. That should help it in the value category since the Atlas can be a little more expensive than some rivals, especially when you get into the top-of-the-line models. Not helping matters are its middling fuel economy estimates that don't come with any appreciable gains in power from the merely adequate V6 engine.
Were it not for these somewhat forgivable drawbacks, the family-friendly 2020 VW Atlas would probably be a greater threat to the three SUVs that outrank it in the class. As it stands, we recommend checking out the competition alongside the big VW. These include our class favorite Kia Telluride and related Hyundai Palisade, followed by the Honda Pilot.
What's it like to live with the Atlas?
Want to know even more about the Atlas? Edmunds added a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE to our long-term road test fleet. Our editors spent a year driving Volkswagen's biggest SUV, racking up more than 20,000 miles. Check out our VW Atlas long-term test coverage to read more about what we learned, from real-world fuel economy to reliability. Note that while the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas differs slightly from our long-term 2018 model, nearly all of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
As much as the direct steering helps the Atlas feel nimble, it's no athlete. Sure, its ultimate handling grip is above average, but mostly it feels heavy and resistant to midcorner adjustments. The Atlas is great to wheel around town. Just don't expect agility on curvy roads.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Ride comfort is pretty nice. The ride feels settled and not floaty, and most small or large bumps will go unnoticed. There's some road noise, and the large mirrors generate wind noise at highway speeds, but it's nothing the audio system can't conceal. The V6 engine thankfully makes a pleasant noise when you rev it out.
How’s the interior?8.5
It does take some time to become familiar with VW's Digital Cockpit instrumentation, but once you're accustomed to it, functionality is wide-ranging. One downside to the touchscreen infotainment system interface is having to look at what you're pressing, which takes attention away from driving.
How’s the tech?8.0
The adaptive cruise control maintained a really small gap for such a big car, and the lane keeping assist is subtle but effective. The rearview camera system provides crisp, clear images on the infotainment system, which is handy for parking.
How’s the storage?8.0
The Atlas offers a good amount of storage space for small items, but there are no clear storage cubbies for items such as sunglasses or sectioned compartments in the center armrest bin. The second row packs plenty of space, and there shouldn't be any issues fitting a rear-facing car seat there. The second row is also designed to tilt and slide with a seat installed.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.0
For 2020, Volkswagen has reduced the length of its previously excellent warranties. But what you get is still a little better than the industry average.
Wildcard7.5
Which Atlas does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Volkswagen Atlas models
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is offered in seven trim levels: S, SE, SE with Technology, SE with Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium. The base S, SE, SE with Technology, and SEL come standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). Those trims are eligible for a 3.6-liter V6 engine (276 hp, 266 lb-ft) that is standard on other versions of the SUV. Front-wheel drive is standard, and V6 models can be ordered with all-wheel drive (standard on the SEL Premium). Every Atlas uses an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Base Atlas S models come with cloth upholstery, a second-row bench, automatic LED headlights, cruise control, dual-zone manual climate control, a rearview camera, Car-Net remote control and telematics, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and Bluetooth connectivity. Standard safety features include forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Upgrading to the SE adds simulated leather upholstery, push-button start, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, rear sunshades, three-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, and the option of second-row captain's chairs. The SE with Technology builds on the SE's equipment list with the addition of 20-inch wheels, remote engine start, a power rear liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.
Moving up to the SEL adds a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable front passenger's seat, a heated steering wheel, a hands-free liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, an upgraded touchscreen display with navigation, and a multifunction digital instrument panel.
Both the SE with Technology and the SEL are available with the R-Line upgrade, which adds the hands-free liftgate and the parking sensors, along with unique bumpers, side skirts, badging, 20-inch wheels and interior trim.
The top-of-the-line SEL Premium adds 21-inch wheels, standard all-wheel drive, automatic high-beam headlights, power-folding mirrors with puddle lights, full leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a 12-speaker Fender sound system, a 360-degree surround-view parking camera and an automated parking system.
Sponsored cars related to the Atlas
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- engine
- driving experience
- ride quality
- technology
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
The suv rides nice and acceleration is tolerable for such a big auto. I like the German styling inside and out. The suv is built like a tank and should last a long time, the styling will allow the Atlas to be timeless.Technology is great. I have only one issue, I wanted the 2019 but there were none available, I loved the previous front end and daytime running lights on the 18 and 19 models and believe the they be classics one day.
The 4 cylinder model actually had better get-up-and-go than the 6. Both models had significant lag when accelerating from a stop.
I was a little concerned after reading other reviews that the car would be sluggish or not have power. In just the first couple of days those concerns have been taken away. It does not have the power of a V8, but it has plenty of pick up especially for a four cylinder in this size vehicle. If anything I notice speed will creep up on you due to the smooth ride. Only had the car a couple days though so there will still be lots to learn about it. We are happy with it so far though.
Spacious interior, superior construction and a tremendous value
Features & Specs
|SE w/Technology 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,045
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4500 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$31,545
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4500 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$34,695
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|235 hp @ 4500 rpm
|V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,895
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Atlas safety features:
- Blind-Spot Warning System
- Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
- Post-Collision Braking System
- Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage or injury after initial impact.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Sounds an alert when you drift from your lane due to inattention and can automatically steer to help out.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Atlas vs. the competition
Volkswagen Atlas vs. Kia Telluride
The Kia Telluride is easily the best SUV in this class, and it deserves a spot on your short list. It's easy to see why: It offers a standard V6 engine with plenty of power, a spacious cabin, tons of features and high levels of comfort. The Telluride also represents a strong value since it costs less than most comparably equipped SUVs.
Volkswagen Atlas vs. Hyundai Palisade
Not surprisingly, the Hyundai Palisade (which is related to the Kia Telluride) is also highly ranked. The Telluride barely edges out the Palisade, which means you can make your decision based on styling preferences without affecting much else. Factor in the lengthy warranty coverage for the Palisade or Telluride, and the advantage over the Atlas increases.
Volkswagen Atlas vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot ranks a very close third place in the class. Like the Atlas and the top-rated SUVs from Kia and Hyundai, the Pilot provides a spacious cabin and comfortable ride, but it also returns better fuel economy and benefits from many smart storage solutions. But it's held back by some overly sensitive safety features and narrow third-row access.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Atlas a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas:
- VW's Car-Net communications system and in-car Wi-Fi hotspot now standard
- Other minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Part of the first Atlas generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volkswagen Atlas reliable?
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas?
The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,545.
Other versions include:
- SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,045
- S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,545
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,695
- V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,895
- V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,245
- V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,445
- V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,445
- V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,195
- V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,395
- V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,645
- V6 S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,745
- V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,095
- V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,295
- V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,595
- V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,095
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,795
What are the different models of Volkswagen Atlas?
More about the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Overview
The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is offered in the following submodels: Atlas SUV. Available styles include SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Atlas 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Atlas.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Atlas featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Atlas?
Which 2020 Volkswagen Atlases are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Atlas for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas.
Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Atlass you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Atlas for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,378.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,484.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related 2020 Volkswagen Atlas info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2019 e-Golf
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- 2020 Arteon
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020