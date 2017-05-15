  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Atlas
  4. Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(151)
Appraise this car

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior offers ample room for passenger in all three rows
  • Great compromise between precise handling and everyday comfort
  • Straightforward cabin design makes everything easy to use
  • Not very quick to accelerate, even with the optional V6
  • Fuel economy lags that of some competitors
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
Volkswagen Atlas for Sale
2018
List Price Range
$21,499 - $36,811
Used Atlas for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Atlas does Edmunds recommend?

We like the Atlas SE w/technology as the best compromise considering price, performance and features. It comes standard with the base four-cylinder engine, but we would opt for the V6. Front-wheel drive is standard, but V6 models offer optional all-wheel drive as well. The SE w/technology package trim builds on the already well-equipped SE by adding key safety systems such as automatic emergency braking along with convenience features including a power-operated liftgate and remote start.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Designed and built in America to suit American tastes, the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is the three-row crossover SUV Volkswagen has desperately needed for quite some time. The Touareg SUV that has been around for a while doesn't offer third-row seating, and it's not as competitive on price. The Atlas not only competes well with its rivals in terms of value, it has the kind of passenger space American families typically shop for in a family-hauling crossover.

Like other Volkswagens, the Atlas features an interior design that's both simple and sophisticated. Base Atlas models have easy-to-read gauges, intuitive controls and above-average quality materials. The top-end SEL and SEL Premium offer plenty of technology features as well, but their inclusion never makes the cabin seem overly complicated.

Our only real concern at this point is performance on the open highway. Even with the optional V6, the Atlas doesn't feel particularly powerful. The standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder is going to feel even more taxed, especially under a full load of kids and cargo. To its credit, the Atlas has a very refined ride quality and a quiet cabin, so if the engine has enough guts for your tastes, you're not likely to find issue elsewhere.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Atlas as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know even more about the Atlas? Edmunds added a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE to our long-term road test fleet. Our editors spent a year driving Volkswagen's biggest SUV, racking up more than 20,000 miles. Check out our VW Atlas long-term test coverage to read more about what we learned, from real-world fuel economy to reliability.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas models

The Atlas is offered in five trim levels — S, SE, SE w/technology, SEL and SEL Premium. The first four trim levels can be paired with either the base four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) or the optional V6 engine (276 hp, 258 lb-ft). The SEL Premium comes with the V6 engine as standard. Front-wheel drive is standard, and V6 models can also be ordered with all-wheel drive (standard on the SEL Premium). For all Atlas versions, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Base Atlas S models have cloth seating, a bench seat in the second row, LED headlights and dual-zone manual climate control along with typical features such as power mirrors, a rearview camera and cruise control. There's also a standard 6.5-inch touchscreen interface that offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity. A limited run of Atlas S Launch Edition models will be offered with the V6 engine only and the addition of a panoramic sunroof, HomeLink programmable garage door opener and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen with satellite radio.

Upgrading to the SE adds simulated leather upholstery, push-button start, automatic headlights, a power driver seat, heated front seats, rear sunshades, a blind-spot monitoring system, a larger 8-inch touchscreen interface and the option of captain's chairs in the second row. The SE w/technology builds on the SE's equipment list with the addition of remote engine start, automatic three-zone climate control, a power rear liftgate, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.

Moving up to the SEL adds a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front passenger seats, park distance control and two available options: black 20-inch wheels and the R-Line appearance package. The top-of-the-line SEL Premium adds several exclusive features. The most notable among them is the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, a display that replaces the standard gauge cluster with a video screen that can be reconfigured to show a wide variety of information beyond basic speed, fuel and temperature readings. All SEL Premium models also get LED taillights, full leather seating, an upgraded touchscreen display with navigation, and a parking assist system. The same 20-inch black wheels offered on the SEL are also optional on the SEL Premium, but the R-Line package is not.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

8.0
With the exception of a horsepower deficit, the Atlas is a pretty pleasant crossover to wheel around, especially considering its size. Effortless but direct steering, a quick-shifting transmission and confident brakes are the main components to credit for the pleasant driving experience.

Acceleration

7.0
The optional V6 engine delivers decent acceleration off the line, but it feels just barely adequate when merging at speed — even with an empty cabin. Both the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander are a step or more quicker, with the Atlas needing a full 8 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Braking

8.0
Braking in the Atlas is confident, smooth and effortless. It's also one of its stronger performance qualities, needing only 115 feet to execute a panic stop from 60 mph. That's not only better than average, but it's also a surprise because the Atlas is heavier than most of its segment competition.

Steering

9.0
The way the steering is tuned is a big reason the Atlas drives much smaller than it is. It feels light, quick and precise, but it also manages to avoid feeling disconnected like so many overboosted steering systems. This is a hard balance to achieve, but Volkswagen managed to get it very right.

Handling

7.5
As much as the steering helps the Atlas feel nimble, it's no athlete. Sure, its ultimate road-holding grip is above average, but mostly it feels heavy and resistant to midcorner adjustments. The Atlas is great to wheel around town; just don't expect agility on curvy roads.

Drivability

8.0
The eight-speed automatic is a good match to the V6, delivering smooth and quick shifts in both casual and spirited situations. We thought we may have heard some odd noises at some point during the test, but it didn't affect performance and we couldn't replicate it a second time.

Off-road

7.5
With an approach angle that's top of class, a departure angle that's squarely midpack, and VW 4motion all-wheel drive, the Atlas should hold its own against the rest of the class. Three-row unibody crossovers are meant for light off-road duty and inclement weather, not trailblazing exploration.

Comfort

8.0
The Atlas is well-suited for long-distance trips. Ample climate system capacity and vents for all rows will keep passengers from fighting over the controls. Ride quality is good, too, even with the optional 20-inch wheels. But we found the front seats a little flat and lacking in adjustability.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats lack some adjustability, and the bottom cushions feel a little flat and long, which might be uncomfortable for short drivers. Both back rows recline; the second row slides and has a slightly firmer middle seat. All armrests have excellent padding with the exception of the third row.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride comfort in the Atlas is pretty nice considering it's on large 20-inch wheels. The ride feels settled and not floaty, yet it manages to suppress most small and large bumps it rolls over. The standard 18-inch wheels might even ride a little better, but they don't look nearly as nice.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Some big vehicle cabins can sound boomy when empty, but the Atlas isn't one of them. There's some road noise and the large mirrors generate wind noise at highway speeds, but it's nothing the audio system can't conceal. The VR6 engine thankfully makes a pleasant noise when you rev it out.

Climate control

9.0
The front seats are heated and ventilated with heat for the second row. The climate dials provide easy access, but you can also control everything through the touchscreen, even adjusting, syncing or locking out the rear controls. Plenty of heating and cooling capacity and the third row has vents.

Interior

8.0
Space, space, space! That's what the Atlas is all about. But it also gets high marks for its clever sliding second-row seat with good rear visibility to boot. The upgraded Digital Cockpit interface offers a ton of functionality to go with its good looks.

Ease of use

7.5
The Atlas is pretty easy to figure out. It does take some time to become familiar with VW's Digital Cockpit, but once you're accustomed, functionality is wide-ranging. One downside to the touchscreen interface is having to look at what you're pressing, which takes attention away from driving.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Entry and exit are about as easy as they get for this class. The Atlas is low enough to not require a step rail, and and there's virtually no sill to step over. Third-row passengers have decent access to the back because of the clever sliding second-row seat, but you'll need to be somewhat limber.

Driving position

7.5
You can sit low to maximize headroom or high for a more commanding view of the road, what most people want in an SUV. The steering column has a good range of tilt and reach adjustments too. The driver's seat lacks a little bit of fine-tuning adjustments, but that doesn't compromise driving position.

Roominess

9.5
Space is one of the Atlas' biggest strengths. It has plenty of room in all directions upfront and enough second-row seat width for three adults across. Also the third row will accommodate adults 6 feet tall or shorter with surprisingly little compromise to comfort. This roomy cabin uses space well.

Visibility

8.0
Visibility is good for a vehicle this big. The windows are large all around, and the rear headrests don't impede the rear view unless people are seated in the third row. Big side mirrors create small blind spots at the 45-degree front view, but the available 360-degree camera system helps.

Quality

7.5
The cabin's build quality is a mixed bag. Up front, the Atlas feels like a near luxury car at this trim level, especially with the Digital Cockpit option. Everything behind the front seats is more durable hard plastic with the high likelihood of kids sitting in back. Overall, the Atlas feels solid.

Utility

8.0
If it's utility you value most in your midsize crossover, then the Atlas could rise to the top of your list. Impressive cargo-carrying capacity and easy-folding seats are strong selling points. Small-item storage isn't as clever as others, but the sliding second-row bench more than makes up for it.

Small-item storage

7.5
There's a pretty good amount of storage space for small items, but its cabin isn't quite as clever as the Honda Pilot's. There's no clear storage cubbies for items such as sunglasses or sectioned compartments within the center armrest bin. The rear cabin cubbies are also sparse and relatively basic.

Cargo space

10.0
At 20.6 cubic feet of space behind the third row, and a maximum of 96.8 cubic feet with all rows folded, the Atlas dominates the midsize segment competition. The flexibility of the manual-folding flat seats is great, and our tester also has a hands-free tailgate feature.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
There's plenty of space in the second row, but the anchors are tucked behind slits in the backseat cushion, which are a little difficult to access. Otherwise there shouldn't be any issues fitting a rear-facing car seat in the second row, which is designed to tilt and slide with a seat installed.

Towing

7.5
With a max tow capacity of 5,000 pounds, this Atlas matches both the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander and will pull 1,500 pounds more than the Mazda CX-9. The 2-inch receiver is nicely integrated into the rear bumper.

Technology

8.0
The Atlas shows strong on the tech front at the SEL Premium trim level. The Digital Cockpit interface looks of Audi quality and the advanced driver aids are some of the better tuned systems we've experienced in this class. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make smartphone integration a snap.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The audio-navigation system is really slick. The optional Fender audio system delivers great sound and tons of bass from a trunk-mounted subwoofer. The infotainment proximity sensor cues additional menus when your hand gets close and the nav responds quickly to swipe and pinch-to-zoom gestures.

Smartphone integration

8.0
The Wi-Fi hotspot works pretty well, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make smartphone connections easy. Bluetooth was also fairly quick and simple to pair.

Driver aids

8.5
Driving aids work well and are easy to switch on and off. The adaptive cruise control in particular maintained a really small gap for such a big car, and the lane keeping assist is subtle but effective. The camera system provides crisp, clear HD images on the infotainment system, which is handy for parking.

Voice control

5.5
The voice control system provides clear and convenient screen prompts, but it had a difficult time understanding our commands. Functions are limited to the usual navigation, audio and phone commands, but even simple tasks such as requesting a satellite radio station were a hassle for some reason.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

5(38%)
4(17%)
3(10%)
2(19%)
1(16%)
3.4
151 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 151 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

40,000 miles and loving it!
Andrea,06/19/2017
V6 Launch Edition 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
First, I love this car, it's comfort, style and maneuverability. It fits my kids and I perfectly and we have really enjoyed it. There were a couple of repairs and updates that we had to have on the Atlas shortly after purchasing but that is to be expected with a newly launched car. I’m happy with our purchase and hope to keep the car for many more years. Drives so well!
The new car that drives like an old car.....
Doug,01/12/2018
V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I purchase the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE back on August 19, 2017. After having it 3 days, I had to bring it in to service for severe shaking at speeds over 40mph and a whining noise when accelerating from stop. The performed wheel balance and gave it back without testing. Problems still existed. Took it back and this time I was told I had 2 bad tires. They replaced the 2 tires and told me that would fix the whining noise and shaking. Problems still existed. Started noticing a rattle from the driver front end when driving over rough terrain at a slow speed. Took it in again and was told there were loose bolts under the dash and they couldn't recreate the whining noise (I've submitted several recordings but they ignore). Problems still exist. Get VW Corporate involved.....they have QTM come out only to tell me the vehicle is operating according to specs. Received it back with same problems. I decided to try a different dealership in hopes to get this resolved. After over of month of waiting, I get and appointment. I did a test drive and was able to show the service guy all problems. QTM came back and said there were loose bolts on the sway bar link; so I guess they changed or tightened them. I was told again that they were not able to recreate the whining noise. My guess is that they don't have a clue what that issue is. Anyways after 12 days in the shop, my vehicle still has the same problems. Tried to initiate a buy back with VW and was denied. They recommend me bring it back in to service. I wasted enough time with this vehicle and is beyond exhausted. I also get the metal to metal rattle form the engine when powering off, A/C sometimes doesn't work, radio glitches and the plastic on the outside is loose in several places. I will most likely hire an attorney to file a lemon law claim. I wanted to be sure that I can at least spare someone of the headaches this vehicle and VW has caused for my family and I. Yes it comes with 6 year 72,000 mile warranty, but the service departments are not prepared to address issues with this vehicle. This makes the warranty useless. Update: VW bought back my Atlas and I’ve since purchased a Honda Pilot which is serving my family well
Hard not to be disappointed
SonomaHog,09/18/2017
V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
With our minivan on its last legs, we were in the market for a new vehicle that could seat 7 (3 young boys and frequently shuttling their friends) and it looked like the Atlas fit the bill as we loved the styling and had a previous good experience with VW. We purchased an Atlas SE (w/tech) after seriously considering a Honda Pilot on August 10. After 3 weeks is when the problems start. On 9/4/17, my wife heads out to shuttle the kids to school when the EPC check engine light comes on and the car refuses to turn over and start (resulting in the obvious inconvenience and tardiness to class). After contacting VW roadside assistance, who apparently does no additional coordination other than calling the tow company (the local dealership in Fairfield CA had no idea we were coming in, resulting in additional delays), we were provided a loaner Jetta requiring us to change carpooling plans for the week. I fully recognize issues can arise, and it’s how they are dealt with that are important, and why we are disappointed. After 6 days in the dealership (and 115 miles “test driving” added to the car without any explanation), our 5 week old Atlas (now with 1890 miles) was returned with assurance that the issue was resolved (we were told there was a problem with the fuel system). My wife subsequently goes out to clean the car and finds minor/superficial damage to the plastic floor panels in the back as a result of the repairs that were obvious and were not reported which results in us having to call again to explain and coordinate replacement. 7 days later (9/15), we again load up the kids for a long day of soccer, and like groundhog day, the EPC check engine light comes on and the vehicle fails to turn over. After again coordinating a tow, and pushing back on another Jetta to ensure we have enough room for the weeks carpooling, we are back to wondering when and what the issue is. We really want to love the Atlas, but so far it’s hard not to be disappointed and second guess our decision not to go with Honda. Will keep you posted on how this is resolved.
Everything was great until it wasn't
Kara Holm,06/29/2018
V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
First of all, I loved my BRAND NEW Atlas when I bought it. Every time I walked up to it for the first two weeks, I thought "man, that Tourmaline blue R-Line SE w/ Tech Atlas is sexy as hell!" It looked so much better than the vehicles around it. Then I went to fill the tank up. The fuel door fell off. Okay, no big deal. I put it back on and kept going... only to find that EVERY TIME I FILLED UP, THE FUEL DOOR FELL OFF!! Tip. Of. The. Iceberg. Next, my vehicle starts taking longer to start up. I thought it may be the change of weather. My remote start isn't working either but I just figured I was doing something wrong when pressing the buttons. No big deal, right? WRONG. The next day, MY CAR WON'T START! It tries turning over, but won't fire! What in the world? I try 7 times before finally! It starts! I go drop the kids off at daycare and then head straight to the dealership. Mind you, I sell cars for a living, so any time spent out of work is money out of my pocket! I drop my vehicle off and am given a ride to my dealership. I get a call saying it's a fuel pump and they need to give me a loaner. I get picked up and go back to the VW dealership... more time away from my work! I am told the fuel pump is on an "intergalactic backorder" and that it will take over a month to possibly get the part in. One person has already been waiting 3 weeks for one. WHAT??? So they give me a Passat - a $400 a month car!! I immediately call VW of America and express my concerns. I get in contact with Jeff Newell, the new car manager at Village VW in Chattanooga and he works his magic and gets me a part from another dealership overnighted and I get my vehicle back within two days. This was the dealership working for me, NOT VW OF AMERICA. I go back to happily driving my car..... for two weeks until ANOTHER problem! My car starts acting funny again and my freaking fuel door is STILL falling off every time I get gas!! WTC?? I take it to the dealership again. It's a purge valve! So they replace that. I make my first payment and call VW of America about this service visit. I tell them something needs to be done about this. Their response? Oh, we have fixed it according to warranty. That's all we can do at this time. If it happens again, let us know. What? Okay. Fine. Only two issues, whatever, they have to work the kinks out I guess. I go on my merry way, driving my beautiful car that yes, I did still love. I wake up about two weeks later ON MY DAY OFF, get the kids ready, put them in the car and start it. I hear this loud, ungodly noise from inside my car. I open the door and it's even louder! I took videos of it, sent it to some guys in service and they said "That's not good. Drive it to the dealership NOW" GREAT. So instead of enjoying the day with my kids, I drop them off at daycare and go to the dealership. I spend over half the day there for them to tell my it's the cooling fans and motor... What. Oh, and they don't have a loaner but I can still drive my car... They tell me "Hey, it's going to take over a week for this part to come in. Drive your car and if it starts to over heat, pull over and call roadside assistance to tow it here." I LIVE IN THE SOUTH. WHERE IT IS 90+ EVERY DAY IN THE SUMMER!! So let me get this straight, you want me to drive around with my two babies in the car and if it over heats, pull over and call roadside?? And sit in my over heated car in almost 100 degree heat? WITH MY BABIES? You're crazy! Finally, after getting with the person who sold me the car, I get a loaner. I call VW of America and ask again for my vehicle get bought back or replaced or something! Because I no longer feel safe in this vehicle! Kim L leaves me a voicemail to call her back. I call her back within 15 minutes. Conveniently, she is already out of the office. Of course. I call her EVERY DAY FOR A WEEK. I leave voicemail after voicemail to PLEASE give me a call back! While waiting for a call back, my start stop error keeps coming on but no check engine light so the service tech tells me it should be fine. So still waiting for VW of America to call but my husband and I load up the kids and one of their big power wheel trucks into the Atlas for a day at the park on my day off, which is precious time because we both work 50-60 hours a week. I start the Atlas and guess what... check engine light. I bring it straight to the dealership again and they put us in a 2017 Tiguan... We try to fit the power wheel in the Tiguan and we can't. Park day cancelled. In the meantime, I decide to try calling Kim L at VW of America again. I get a voicemail that says she is now out of the office until July 2nd.... So she couldn't return my phone calls all week and now she is out of town for a long weekend? Lolol okay. There is only ONE person in the entire region that can help me, when I am located in the same city as the plant so hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of vehicles have been sold in this region alone. RIDICULOUS
See all 151 reviews of the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Atlas models:

Blind-Spot Warning System
Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
Post-Collision Braking System
Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage during an accident.
Lane Keeping Assist
Sounds an alert when you drift from your lane due to inattention and can automatically steer to help out.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Overview

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is offered in the following submodels: Atlas SUV. Available styles include V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 Launch Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 S 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and V6 Launch Edition 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE is priced between $24,700 and$31,992 with odometer readings between 26432 and58786 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL is priced between $27,588 and$32,545 with odometer readings between 27057 and77037 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium is priced between $27,995 and$36,811 with odometer readings between 27146 and94355 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SE w/Technology is priced between $21,499 and$31,690 with odometer readings between 20034 and112127 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 Launch Edition is priced between $24,999 and$34,785 with odometer readings between 3367 and61088 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas S is priced between $22,656 and$22,656 with odometer readings between 50977 and50977 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE w/Technology is priced between $28,685 and$28,685 with odometer readings between 26737 and26737 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas V6 S is priced between $23,000 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 64819 and64819 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volkswagen Atlases are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volkswagen Atlas for sale near. There are currently 43 used and CPO 2018 Atlases listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,499 and mileage as low as 3367 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

Can't find a used 2018 Volkswagen Atlass you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Atlas for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,641.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,761.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Atlas for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,231.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,041.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Atlas lease specials

Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles