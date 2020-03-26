Off-Road Buying Guide

There's no single factor that determines a vehicle's off-road prowess, so the first thing you should consider is how much capability you really need. Do you want to traverse hardcore trails and thread through paths of rocks and boulders? Maybe you want to get into the "overlanding" lifestyle, or maybe you just need something that won't leave you stranded at the secret spot 10 miles off the highway.

But there are a few basic requirements for any vehicle with off-road aspirations. All- or four-wheel drive is a must, as is enough ground clearance to drive over obstacles — hills, rocks, mud, creeks — without sustaining damage. As a general rule of thumb, 8.5 inches of clearance or more should be good. After that, it really comes down to individual use cases.

It also helps to understand some important off-roading jargon. For example: What's the difference between all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive? Generally, all-wheel drive is always active, with power going to all four wheels based on need. Four-wheel drive is a little different. While you can leave the system on all the time, four-wheel drive usually implies an ability to switch to two-wheel-drive mode when you don't need extra traction.

Many traditional trucks and SUVs with four-wheel drive also have a feature called 4-Hi or 4-Lo gearing. 4-Hi is for normal driving. Switching to 4-Lo can deliver extra torque for improved traction and control off-road. For more information on this and other topics, check out our detailed article that explains the differences between all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive.

You may also see terms such as approach, departure and breakover angles. These are measurements that influence how steep of an obstacle a truck or SUV can climb, descend or traverse without scraping the front or rear bumpers or the underbody. In general, the greater the angle, the better.

Finally, consider aftermarket support. Maybe you want to improve a vehicle's capability, or just make it feel a little more personal and unique. Either way, dozens of companies offer endless parts and accessories to enhance off-road capability, ranging from engine and suspension upgrades, to larger wheels and tires, auxiliary LED lights and winches, and all manner of racks, containers and camping goods. Today, a thriving aftermarket supplies "overlanders," a catchall term to describe enthusiasts who use their trucks and SUVs as a mobile base of operations for off-roading and remote camping.

Off-Road SUV Guide