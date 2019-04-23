For some truck shoppers, getting the best fuel economy and mpg is a high priority alongside traditional truck strengths such as towing and hauling. But just how fuel-efficient can a pickup truck be? We've sorted through all the numbers, giving you the best in the compact, midsize, full-size and heavy-duty segments. And though the initial cash outlay is higher compared to a gas-powered truck, a more efficient diesel-powered pickup might save you money in the long run. We've included those here as well.

Best Gas Mileage Trucks for 2024

For this list, the segments we're covering are compact, midsize, full-size, heavy-duty and diesel. Of course, you can get diesel powertrains in your pickup in all three size segments, but some buyers may prefer to look exclusively at diesel, while others may want to avoid it entirely.

Compact and midsize trucks are capable of towing small to midsize trailers. Full-size trucks are a bit more versatile and capable of towing car trailers and big-box moving trailers, and they have more interior space. Then the heavy-duty rigs come into play. They can tow north of 30,000 pounds in some cases, and although they'll hit you hard in the wallet when you visit the pump, it might be worth the trade-off.

How did we choose the trucks with the best mpg for 2024? Simple: We looked at the EPA fuel mileage estimates for every truck on the market and found the top performers for 2024. They're listed below with all the key specs. Please note, however, that we've given you the max towing and payload capacities only for the most fuel-efficient version of each truck. If you're interested in the best trucks for towing, we've got a list for that, too — and if you're interested in leveraging all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive for off-pavement adventures, check out our list of best off-road trucks.