Best Gas Mileage Trucks

The Most Fuel-Efficient Trucks for 2024

April 1st, 2024

For some truck shoppers, getting the best fuel economy and mpg is a high priority alongside traditional truck strengths such as towing and hauling. But just how fuel-efficient can a pickup truck be? We've sorted through all the numbers, giving you the best in the compact, midsize, full-size and heavy-duty segments. And though the initial cash outlay is higher compared to a gas-powered truck, a more efficient diesel-powered pickup might save you money in the long run. We've included those here as well.

Best Gas Mileage Trucks for 2024

For this list, the segments we're covering are compact, midsize, full-size, heavy-duty and diesel. Of course, you can get diesel powertrains in your pickup in all three size segments, but some buyers may prefer to look exclusively at diesel, while others may want to avoid it entirely.

Compact and midsize trucks are capable of towing small to midsize trailers. Full-size trucks are a bit more versatile and capable of towing car trailers and big-box moving trailers, and they have more interior space. Then the heavy-duty rigs come into play. They can tow north of 30,000 pounds in some cases, and although they'll hit you hard in the wallet when you visit the pump, it might be worth the trade-off.

How did we choose the trucks with the best mpg for 2024? Simple: We looked at the EPA fuel mileage estimates for every truck on the market and found the top performers for 2024. They're listed below with all the key specs. Please note, however, that we've given you the max towing and payload capacities only for the most fuel-efficient version of each truck. If you're interested in the best trucks for towing, we've got a list for that, too — and if you're interested in leveraging all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive for off-pavement adventures, check out our list of best off-road trucks.

Most Fuel-Efficient Compact Trucks

  1. Best mpg version:
    2.5-liter inline-4 | FWD | 8-speed auto
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $28,275
    Fuel economy:
    23 mpg combined (22 city/26 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    3,500 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,411 pounds

    2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  2. Best mpg version:
    2.5-liter inline-4 hybrid | FWD | CVT automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $26,910
    Fuel economy:
    37 mpg combined (42 city/33 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    2,000 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,500 pounds

    2024 Ford Maverick

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  3. Compare Fuel-Efficient Compact Trucks

    Compare these trucks
Also Consider
Most Fuel-Efficient Midsize Trucks

  1. Best mpg version:
    3.5-liter V6 | AWD | 9-speed auto
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $41,145
    Fuel economy:
    21 mpg combined (18 city/24 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    5,000 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,583 pounds

    2024 Honda Ridgeline

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  2. Best mpg version:
    2.7-liter inline-4 | RWD | 8-speed automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $31,095
    Fuel economy:
    22 mpg combined (20 city/24 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    3,500 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,623 pounds

    2024 Chevrolet Colorado

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Best mpg version:
    2.3-liter inline-4 | RWD | 10-speed automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $34,265
    Fuel economy:
    22 mpg combined (21 city/25 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    7,500 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,805 pounds

    2024 Ford Ranger

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  4. Best mpg version:
    2.4-liter inline-4 | RWD | 8-speed auto
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $32,995
    Fuel economy:
    23 mpg combined (21 city/26 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    3,500 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,405-1,460 pounds (depending on equipment)

    2024 Toyota Tacoma

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  5. Compare Fuel-Efficient Midsize Trucks

    Compare these trucks

Most Fuel-Efficient Full-Size Trucks

  1. Best mpg version:
    2.7-liter inline-4 | RWD | 8-speed automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $38,795
    Fuel economy:
    20 mpg combined (18 city/22 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    9,500 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    2,260 pounds

    2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  2. Best mpg version:
    2.7-liter inline-4 | RWD | 8-speed automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $39,695
    Fuel economy:
    20 mpg combined (18 city/22 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    9,500 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    2,240 pounds

    2024 GMC Sierra 1500

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  3. Best mpg version:
    3.4-liter V6 hybrid | RWD | 10-speed automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $59,475
    Fuel economy:
    22 mpg combined (20 city/24 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    11,450 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,680 pounds

    2024 Toyota Tundra

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  4. Best mpg version:
    3.6-liter V6 mild hybrid | RWD | 8-speed automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $43,055
    Fuel economy:
    23 mpg combined (20 city/26 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    6,740 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,220 pounds

    2024 Ram 1500

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  5. Best mpg version:
    3.5-liter V6 hybrid | 4WD | 10-speed automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $58,445
    Fuel economy:
    23 mpg combined (22 city/24 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    12,700 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    2,120 pounds

    2024 Ford F-150

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  6. Compare Fuel-Efficient Full-Size Trucks

    Compare these trucks

Most Fuel-Efficient Heavy-Duty Trucks

  1. This category is silly, but we figured we'd include it anyway. Why is it silly? Because heavy-duty pickup trucks don't get rated for fuel economy by the EPA. But we can tell you that within the heavy-duty class there are two levels: 2500 and 3500 (or 250 and 350 in Ford parlance). For the most part, the 2500 models have a single rear-wheel setup and the 3500s run with dual rear wheels. The added wheels mean the 3500s can tow and haul more but tend to get even worse fuel economy. If you aren't towing 25,000 pounds on a weekly basis, we recommend avoiding a dual rear-wheel setup.

    It's also worth noting that all heavy-duty pickup trucks have a diesel option. Sure, they have beefy gasoline V8s as standard, but the optional diesel engines put out much more torque and therefore unlock higher towing ratings. Thanks to the inherent fuel efficiency of diesel engines, they also get better fuel economy. However, any diesel upgrade will cost you thousands relative to a comparable gas model, which wipes out your fuel savings in a hurry.

Most Fuel-Efficient Diesel Trucks

  1. Best mpg version:
    3.0-liter inline-6 diesel | RWD | 10-speed automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $49,995
    Fuel economy:
    26 mpg combined (23 city/29 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    13,300 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,970 pounds

    2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Diesel

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale
  2. Best mpg version:
    3.0-liter inline-6 diesel | RWD | 10-speed automatic
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $53,485
    Fuel economy:
    25 mpg combined (23 city/29 highway)
    Maximum towing capacity:
    13,200 pounds
    Maximum payload:
    1,890 pounds (2,160 with trailering package)

    2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel

    Pricing & reviewsSee all for sale

  3. Compare Fuel-Efficient Diesel Trucks

    Compare these trucks
by Cameron Rogers

