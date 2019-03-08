Skip to main content
The Best Off-Road Pickup Trucks

Top-rated off-road pickup trucks for 2024

April 1st, 2024

If you're a fan of off-roading, then these pickup trucks are for you. Everything from the Ford F-150 Raptor to the Ram 1500 TRX to the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and beyond headline this list of the best off-road vehicles. With their all-terrain tires, robust skid plates and other get-me-dirty features, these are the best off-roaders you can buy that are prepped and ready for adventure right from the factory.

Best Full-Size Off-Road Trucks

  1. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Ford F-150 Raptor
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $80,325
    Engine:
    twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6
    Combined mpg:
    16
    Horsepower:
    450 hp
    Torque:
    510 lb-ft

    Ford F-150 Raptor

  2. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Ram 1500 TRX
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $98,335
    Engine:
    6.2-liter V8
    Combined mpg:
    12
    Horsepower:
    702 hp
    Torque:
    650 lb-ft

    Ram 1500 TRX

  3. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $71,895
    Engine:
    3.0-liter inline-six
    Combined mpg:
    15
    Horsepower:
    305 hp
    Torque:
    495 lb-ft

    Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

  4. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Rivian R1T Performance Dual-Motor
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $85,800
    Battery size:
    135 kWh
    Max EPA-estimated range:
    352 miles
    Horsepower:
    665 hp
    Torque:
    829 lb-ft

    Rivian R1T

Also Consider
Best Midsize Off-Road Trucks

  1. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Ford Ranger Raptor
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $57,065
    Engine:
    twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6
    Combined mpg:
    17 mpg
    Horsepower:
    405 hp
    Torque:
    430 lb-ft

    Ford Ranger Raptor

  2. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $43,295
    Engine:
    turbo 2.4-liter inline-4
    Combined mpg:
    21 mpg
    Horsepower:
    278 hp
    Torque:
    317 lb-ft

    Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road

  3. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $48,395
    Engine:
    2.7-liter inline-4
    Combined mpg:
    17 mpg
    Horsepower:
    310 hp
    Torque:
    430 lb-ft

    Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

  4. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Jeep Gladiator
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $39,790
    Engine:
    3.6-liter V6
    Combined mpg:
    18-19 mpg
    Horsepower:
    285 hp
    Torque:
    260 lb-ft

    Jeep Gladiator

Best Heavy-Duty Off-Road Trucks

  1. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch Tremor
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $83,345
    Engine:
    7.3-liter V8
    Combined mpg:
    N/A
    Horsepower:
    450 hp
    Torque:
    485 lb-ft

    Ford F-250 Tremor

  2. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $70,220
    Engine:
    6.4-liter V8
    Combined mpg:
    N/A
    Horsepower:
    410 hp @
    Torque:
    429 lb-ft

    Ram 2500 Power Wagon

  3. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4X
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $84,795
    Engine:
    6.6-liter V8
    Combined mpg:
    N/A
    Horsepower:
    401 hp
    Torque:
    464 lb-ft

    GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4X

Best Compact Off-Road Trucks

  1. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Ford Maverick XLT Tremor
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $34,275
    Engine:
    2.0-liter inline-4
    Combined mpg:
    21 mpg
    Horsepower:
    250 hp
    Torque:
    277 lb-ft

    Ford Maverick Tremor

  2. Off-road truck trim:
    2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT
    Starting price (including destination fee):
    $41,475
    Engine:
    turbo 2.5-liter inline-4
    Combined mpg:
    22 mpg
    Horsepower:
    281 hp
    Torque:
    311 lb-ft

    Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT

  3. Top Truck Features for Off-Roading

    It's fair to say that hardcore off-roading vehicles are equipped with four-wheel drive that includes low-range gearing, as opposed to all-wheel-drive without the 4-Lo option. The differences mean a lot when you're deep into off-road territory, and having four-wheel drive can significantly decrease your likelihood of getting stuck. For all the details on the differences between four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, check out our exhaustive AWD vs. 4WD breakdown.

    Along with four-wheel drive, tire choice is very important when you explore the great outdoors, with knobby all-terrain tires allowing for more grip in rocky, muddy and just generally slippery situations. These off-road-focused tires will decrease fuel economy a bit, but they'll provide much more capability when you need it the most. Every truck on our list comes with four-wheel drive and off-road-oriented tires, which helps cement their status as dedicated off-road vehicles. Most trucks on our list also come with a numerically higher axle ratio, which allows for more of the engine's available torque to flow to the wheels. Combine off-road-ready features with the smooth delivery of low-end torque and you're off to a great start.

    Abundant ground clearance is also top of mind when it comes to off-road priorities. The higher up off the ground you are, the less likely you are to get caught on a rock, a stump or an obstacle of any kind. You're also less likely to flood the engine or the cabin at water crossings. High ground clearance is often paired with improved approach and departure angles, as well as breakover angle. The approach angle is calculated at the front of the vehicle, while the departure angle is calculated at the back. One easy way to think of these angles is in terms of their relationship to the bumpers and tires of a vehicle: The closer the tires are to the front and rear of the car, the higher the approach and departure angles are, and the more capable a vehicle will be off-road. High approach and departure angles mean you're less likely to scrape a bumper, or get one stuck and stop your progress entirely. A high breakover angle means you're less likely to get hung up and damage something between the tires.

    Next Steps

    Whether you're looking for an agile midsize truck with formidable off-road abilities, a full-size truck with some extra towing power and passenger space, or a heavy-duty rig with an abundance of torque, there's an off-road truck for everyone. To pick the pickup that's right for you, use the Edmunds comparison tool, build and price your vehicle, and check out the dealership prices in your area. You'll be wreaking havoc on the Rubicon Trail in no time.

by Steven Ewing

