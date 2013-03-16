Used 2012 Honda Crosstour for Sale Near Me

The typical auto industry reviews I have read of the Crosstour simply do not get it. It does not fit neatly into their ideas of a sedan, so they lump it in with SUVs and wagons, and the say it is lacking because it has less cargo capacity than square SUV designs. I spent 22 yrs driving mini-vans and full size SUVs. My kids are grown, and I could shop for what I wanted. I did NOT want the SUV, or just a smaller version of it (CR-V; RAV-4; Mazda 7 or 9; Ford Edge, etc etc.) I wanted a capable, comfortable, sporty, sharp looking mid size sedan but with the versatility of a hatch back so that when needed, I could open it up, flip down the seat backs and have the space. I got it!

