Used 2012 Honda Crosstour for Sale Near Me
- 85,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,987$1,326 Below Market
Mark Miller Toyota - Salt Lake City / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H57CL007841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,506 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,205$1,151 Below Market
Spradley Barr Motors Toyota - Cheyenne / Wyoming
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H50CL004022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,753 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$13,495
Metro Mazda of Mesquite - Mesquite / Texas
1-OWNER, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, Crosstour EX-L, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White Diamond Pearl, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/6-Disc In-Dash Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 18/26 City/Highway MPG 18/26 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner.Only at the All-New Metro Mazda of Mesquite.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H59CL002818
Stock: M20380AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 121,126 miles
$10,700
Heritage Toyota Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L **4 WHEEL DRIVE**, **POWER DRIVERS SEAT**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **GOOD CARFAX**, Navigation System. 30 day Warranty Certified, Navigation System, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/6-Disc In-Dash Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H52CL007603
Stock: 7U007603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 82,396 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$10,495$510 Below Market
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3. This Honda Crosstour also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, 12v Power Outlet, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input, USB Port. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H30CL005739
Stock: 5739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2019
- 18,609 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,888
Curry Honda - Yorktown Heights / New York
We are OPEN! For the safety of our customers and employee’s we are sanitizing vehicles and facility, wearing face covering, social distancing, limiting the number of people in the store and much more. We are here for you!2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L Blue 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 4WD 5-Speed Automatic CARFAX One-Owner.service records available, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, XM radio, SUNROOF MOONROOF, usb port, BACK UP CAMERA, leather seats, heated seats, AWD, keyless entry, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar.At Curry Honda all our vehicles are priced based on market conditions and these prices are reviewed regularly utilizing state-of-the-art technology. We constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Prices do not include taxes, license, or DMV fees. *MPG Ratings- Based vehicle's model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age (Hybrids/Electrified vehicles), and other factors. Please contact us with any questions. Not responsible for typographical errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Our entire team is committed to making sure you DRIVE HOME HAPPY!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H54CL000944
Stock: 43623P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 88,209 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$10,650$207 Below Market
Wiz Autos - Stratford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H3XCL005666
Stock: 98198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,743 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H5XCL002780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000
Findlay Chevrolet - Las Vegas / Nevada
Welcome to Findlay Chevrolet. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your piece of mind. This Honda is equipped with the following options: 18' Alloy Wheels, 4.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/6-Disc In-Dash Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. To see more Quality vehicles like this one just click on http://www.findlaychevy.com/ or text 702-545-6839. The engine and transmission for this Honda are: 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic FWD Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H58CL006658
Stock: 293610A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 33,371 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE, VERY CLEAN HATCHBACK, POWERFUL 3.5 V6 ENGINE.....................................2012 HONDA ACCORD CROSSTOUR EX-V6, TWILIGHT BLUE METALLIC WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, WOODGRAIN TRIM, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, POWER SUNROOF, AM/FM CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, DUAL EXHAUST, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 33K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H39CL000558
Stock: MAX18415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 129,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
1 OWNER HONDA! CLEAN CAR-FAX! Check out this 2012 Honda Crosstour EX L. This vehicle is in PRISTINE condition. It has many options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, power sunroof, back up camera, cruise control, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H53CL000181
Stock: 21264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,031 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,595
Fort Myers DriveTime - Fort Myers / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H5XCL005088
Stock: 1060180298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,998 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,531
Lundgren Honda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18391 miles below market average! This vehicle is a 1 owner Clean carfax trade in. Act fast, they wonâ t last! Call Lundgren Honda of Greenfield at 888-596-0344 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 409 Federal St, Greenfield, MA 01301. * The Lundgren Advantage â Experience it! Lundgren Honda of Greenfield is a Family owned and operated business since 1964. Our philosophy is to use market based pricing. We like to make sure our customers get all the information they need to make an informed buying decision. You will also receive a Coupon Book filled with over $829.00 dollars' worth of savings to our Service Department, Parts Department, and Collision Center Lundgren Honda of Greenfield Experience it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H30CL007118
Stock: S20110C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 90,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,499
Sierra Subaru of Monrovia - Monrovia / California
Odometer is 16518 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG We're proud to have been lauded with last year's Stellar Care Award which is reserved only for top Subaru dealerships in the country, and we'd like to invite you to check out the New and Used inventory we have in stock. Sierra Subaru is here to handle all the Subaru needs of our Monrovia, Pasadena, Arcadia, El Monte, West Covina and Azusa customers. We would relish the chance to earn the business of our San Gabriel Valley friends, even if you're just looking for some routine maintenance. We're right off the 210 freeway at 731 E. Central Avenue in Monrovia, CA, and our friendly staff is waiting to welcome you right now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H37CL004186
Stock: 131042A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 121,607 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Auto Locators - Louisville / Tennessee
Please feel free to contact us toll free at 865-981-7441 for more information about this unit. Also be sure to see more photographs of this unit at our website @ WWW.AUTOLOCATORS1.NET. We are of course a 30+ year old automobile dealer here in East Tennessee and if you dont quite see the unit that satisfies your needs again contact us and let us see if we can help you find what you are looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H50CL000224
Stock: 51EE
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,645 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,294
The Honda Store - Lancaster / Massachusetts
We understand that these times can be difficult for all especially when searching for a vehicle. We are currently offering by appointment at home test drives, as well as in dealership test drives with appointments and any walk in customers. Our showroom is OPEN to the public! We ask our customers to wear facial coverings as we require our employees to do the same. If you do not have a facial covering we can provide them for you upon arrival. During your visit we have multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout each of our departments as well as a nightly deep cleaning of all touch-points. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact us so that we can clarify any of these items for you. Clean CARFAX. Crystal Black Pearl 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4WD EX-L 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H53CL007271
Stock: H0022101A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 89,374 miles
$15,998
CarMax Tinley Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tinley Park / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H55CL007403
Stock: 19316126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2012 HONDA CROSSTOUR EXL COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, BEAUTIFUL COLOR COMBINATION, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY AND POWER OPTIONS RUNS GREAT.... MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE US. ***EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 60 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND LOW INTEREST-2.9%, 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTE 2012 HONDA CROSSTOUR EC-L V6 VIENE CON TECHO SOLAR, PUERTOS DE CARGA, RADIO, USB, BLUETOOTH, CONTROL CRUISE, TAPIZADO SUPER LIMPIA, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $1500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500.WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H52CL000337
Stock: 000337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
