Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,792
|$12,675
|$14,132
|Clean
|$10,285
|$12,066
|$13,433
|Average
|$9,273
|$10,848
|$12,036
|Rough
|$8,260
|$9,629
|$10,639
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,162
|$12,042
|$13,494
|Clean
|$9,685
|$11,463
|$12,827
|Average
|$8,732
|$10,306
|$11,493
|Rough
|$7,778
|$9,148
|$10,159
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,817
|$11,674
|$13,108
|Clean
|$9,357
|$11,113
|$12,460
|Average
|$8,436
|$9,991
|$11,164
|Rough
|$7,515
|$8,869
|$9,868
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,712
|$14,717
|$16,271
|Clean
|$12,115
|$14,010
|$15,467
|Average
|$10,923
|$12,595
|$13,858
|Rough
|$9,730
|$11,181
|$12,249
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,498
|$12,382
|$13,840
|Clean
|$10,006
|$11,787
|$13,156
|Average
|$9,021
|$10,597
|$11,787
|Rough
|$8,036
|$9,407
|$10,419
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,615
|$11,343
|$12,679
|Clean
|$9,164
|$10,798
|$12,052
|Average
|$8,262
|$9,708
|$10,799
|Rough
|$7,360
|$8,617
|$9,545
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,953
|$10,501
|$11,699
|Clean
|$8,533
|$9,996
|$11,121
|Average
|$7,693
|$8,987
|$9,964
|Rough
|$6,853
|$7,977
|$8,808
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,898
|$11,526
|$12,786
|Clean
|$9,434
|$10,972
|$12,154
|Average
|$8,505
|$9,864
|$10,890
|Rough
|$7,576
|$8,756
|$9,626
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,065
|$10,826
|$12,186
|Clean
|$8,640
|$10,305
|$11,584
|Average
|$7,789
|$9,265
|$10,379
|Rough
|$6,939
|$8,224
|$9,174
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,066
|$13,927
|$15,370
|Clean
|$11,500
|$13,258
|$14,610
|Average
|$10,367
|$11,919
|$13,091
|Rough
|$9,235
|$10,581
|$11,571