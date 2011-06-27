  1. Home
2012 Toyota Venza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,792$12,675$14,132
Clean$10,285$12,066$13,433
Average$9,273$10,848$12,036
Rough$8,260$9,629$10,639
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,162$12,042$13,494
Clean$9,685$11,463$12,827
Average$8,732$10,306$11,493
Rough$7,778$9,148$10,159
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,817$11,674$13,108
Clean$9,357$11,113$12,460
Average$8,436$9,991$11,164
Rough$7,515$8,869$9,868
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,712$14,717$16,271
Clean$12,115$14,010$15,467
Average$10,923$12,595$13,858
Rough$9,730$11,181$12,249
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,498$12,382$13,840
Clean$10,006$11,787$13,156
Average$9,021$10,597$11,787
Rough$8,036$9,407$10,419
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,615$11,343$12,679
Clean$9,164$10,798$12,052
Average$8,262$9,708$10,799
Rough$7,360$8,617$9,545
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,953$10,501$11,699
Clean$8,533$9,996$11,121
Average$7,693$8,987$9,964
Rough$6,853$7,977$8,808
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza XLE 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,898$11,526$12,786
Clean$9,434$10,972$12,154
Average$8,505$9,864$10,890
Rough$7,576$8,756$9,626
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza LE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,065$10,826$12,186
Clean$8,640$10,305$11,584
Average$7,789$9,265$10,379
Rough$6,939$8,224$9,174
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Venza Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,066$13,927$15,370
Clean$11,500$13,258$14,610
Average$10,367$11,919$13,091
Rough$9,235$10,581$11,571
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Toyota Venza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Venza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,305 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Venza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Venza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,305 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Toyota Venza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Venza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,640 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,305 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Toyota Venza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Toyota Venza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Toyota Venza ranges from $6,939 to $12,186, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Toyota Venza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.