Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews

Most reliable crossover on the market MtnGirl , 08/28/2016 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 94 of 94 people found this review helpful This car is SUPER reliable. I have had zero issues with this vehicle and expect to drive it for many years to come. The quality on the interior certainly leaves a bit to be desired, but after trading in my 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee (w 28k miles), I know better than anyone that all the fancy features and cabin comfort in the world do not make up for a mechanically unreliable vehicle. The Jeep was one problem after another, despite having very low miles. In comparison, the Rav4 has needed nothing since the day I drove it off the lot. If some cheap details in the cabin are the worst thing about this SUV, then you know it's a good vehicle. Toyota did not cut corners where it truly counts with this vehicle (i.e. under the hood), except I guess people are upset about the v6 option dissolving. However, the 4 cyl is just fine for me. Do NOT buy this car expecting a luxury ride--buy this car because you want a vehicle that will get you where you need to go no matter what, and will last you 10+ years with minimal problems. Who cares if people think it's "boring" to drive? After my Jeep nightmare, I can tell you that it is WAY more boring to sit at a dealership for hours waiting for repairs!! When you start up the Rav you know you will get to your destination no matter what. At the end of the day, that's all I care about. If you're a buyer with similar priorities, you'll love the 2015 Rav4 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best Compact SUV Lease Choise for Us gb philly burbs , 03/31/2016 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 58 of 59 people found this review helpful We are leasing the 2015 RAV4 AWD 6A LE, replacing a comparable 2012 RAV4. We do a lot of long distance highway driving and find it very comfortable. Overall it is a step improvement over the previous model and we are happy with it, though it is no luxury vehicle. Of the other SUV's we considered, it was the best manufacturer's lease deal. We've been leasing to wait for better SUV fuel economy breakthroughs. Now that a RAV4 Hybrid is available, that is our top purchase candidate. We considered Honda CRV, Subaru Forester, and Subaru Outback. The much more expensive Outback was the best riding, best MPG, most luxurious , and much quieter, but we preferred the upright seating and compacter wheelbase of a true SUV. Of the 3 true SUVs the Toyota was the quietest (both Honda and Subaru still have unacceptable highway wind noise after all these years) and smoothest handling at highway speeds. Like its 2012 predecessor, our RAV4 was flawlessly constructed. The engine purrs and acceleration is very smooth. Handling is good considering the higher center of gravity and weight of an SUV (Forrester wins in this category with it's boxer engine). In strong wind at highway speed handling is jittery due to the high profile and short wheelbase- a lot of micro steering adjustments may be required. Mileage is decent, but not exceptional, and little better than the previous model despite the addition of an extra gear. If I keep it under 65 mph I can handily beat the EPA highway 29 MPG rating. However, on a recent 1200 mile highway drive at 80+/- mph, with some frantic stop and going around metro Washington DC, we averaged 27.6 mpg. Overall I have averaged 26.1 mpg in normal driving mode, lighting up the green ECO LED most of the way. 2017 UPDATE: Just drove 1150 miles from FL to PA with several half hour traffic crawl delays, otherwise averaging 70-80 mph with average mpg of 29.5 in eco mode. I have no problem with the electronic displays and controls. Find them useful, easy to read, and intuitive. Backup camera with guidelines is a great feature. Basic stereo sound is nothing special; works well with USB or music player, easy to set up blue tooth connections. It pisses me off that Toyota doesn't include a driver lumbar support in anything but the XLE model. Seats are fairly comfortable though better for me if I use a Back Joy Sit Smart. Some other areas where you now get less than in the previous model: no overhead sun glass holder, only one in-dash storage box and a useless shelf above it, less console storage, glove box does not lock, no cross bars (but a cheap after market purchase if you need it, and at least you get roof rails on the basic models unlike the CRV), no back seat fold down lever in the storage area, no VARIABLE control for intermittent wiper, no full size spare, plastic wheel covers instead of finished steel wheels. The extra charge floor mats are very cheap, better to get something after market. Some pluses versus 2012, ours included a rear storage cover, backup camera, the rear seat headrests can be easily folded down to improve rear view visibility, in car spare storage and upswing rear door makes rear access much easier, better MPG feedback tools, quieter ride. Rear visibility is excellent (much better than CRV). However, the forward descending body side lines throw you off when trying to align the car in a parking space. Cannot see speedometer when driver seat position is elevated. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

All the things you need in a vehicle for today DelaRAV4 , 12/04/2015 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 57 of 58 people found this review helpful Shopped for a variety of vehicles that could be an answer to a variety of situations. The RAV4 checks all the boxes. Oil consumption issues deleted the Subaru Forester from my list; the Crosstrek was a strong contender but the lack of room deleted it from my list as well. Vibration issues with the new Honda CR-V crossed itself off my list. The Subaru Outback had a strong lead, but something in my gut said no. The RAV4 meets most of my criteria. It's a sharp vehicle and Toyota has done its homework in tweaking aerodynamic features to maximize efficiency (vortex generators, anyone?). I came out of a Nissan XTerra, which I loved but was killing me on ergonomics, and was a poor carpooling choice. The RAV4 has a huge rear seat, room to drop the seats and sleep in this vehicle, good cargo carrying capacity, an AWD button that turns all four wheels up to 25mph on demand, a traditional 6spd transmission, great fuel economy (averaging 27mpg mixed, but I did replace the standard air filter with a K&N filter), revised IIHS crash test scoring, expected resale value, and (let's hope) Toyota reliability made me land on the RAV4. The Limited is a rough rider, but 18" wheels and a taut suspension are the reason. The sport button adds life to this machine, and the eco button drains any pep - nice to know those features are there, though. The navigation screen is dismal (best in class for navigation goes to Ford and its SYNC system - miss my C-Max, too!) Stop griping about the lack of a place to store your sunglasses - if that's all you have to complain about, life is pretty good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Good mountain car Madeleine , 12/11/2015 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I have had this car about a month. I live in the mountains and wanted a car with decent acceleration that would be good in winter weather. The 2.5 engine has been fine even on steep hills at altitude. I've driven it in snowy, icy conditions (with snow tires) and it handles well and feels smooth. The automatic transmission can slide over to manual and a nudge of the shift lever up or down changes the gear. This gives the car the clutch breaking of a standard transmission and I have used it on icy, snowy downhills when I don't want to brake a lot. At first, I used the sport setting on hills, but I've found it climbs as well on the normal setting. I got the Limited because I love the push button start (I'm a key loser) and the automatic headlights. I also like the vinyl seats which are easy to wipe clean. The technology features are helpful. For example, a yellow light appears on the side mirrors when a car is in your blindspot and, when you're in reverse there is a warning if something is about to pass behind. Update- have the car 8 months- 10,000 miles No mechanical problems. Driving this winter, it was really handy to be able to push a button and go into 4 wheel drive. Twice during snowy, icy weather, I used it on an uphill highway ramp. The second time, a light on the dash flashed "4 wheel drive not on" or something like that--hint, hint. It gave me instant traction and shuts off around 25 mpg. The all wheel drive was really excellent the rest of the time. Pros Roomy. Decent back seats and plenty of storage area. Headlights and fog lights great on dark roads Smooth ride with good feel of the road Two memory settings for the drivers seat! I am 5'2" and everyone has to move my seat. My 6'2" husband is comfortable as a passenger. Cons Radio with Sirius is a touch screen- It takes a lot of attention off the road to change stations or settings and it's impossible to see if the sun is hitting it. Also there are no preset buttons for the radio. I can change preset stations (on the touch screen) from the steering wheel but I still have to look down too much to see what is on. Short back window so the rear wiper only cleans a small area. Overall I'm happy with the car. I haven't had problems with it so far. 12/17 I ended up trading this car because I found the controls unsafe. I do mostly highway driving. The Rav4 had a large busy touch screen that took a lot of attention while driving; not just because of the reflection from sun, but listings of radio stations (I have SiriusXM), for example were small, and I needed to look down at the screen, even with the steering adjustment. The heat mode control was in the center and low, with small stick pictures of the heat/def selected. Also the on/off switch for the blind spot monitor is low on the right of the steering wheel and I accidentally shut it off once getting in with snow pants. I tried to remember to check that the light was on when I started driving. There are no dashboard warnings when it and other features, except for traction control, are off or on. I wanted a car with all wheel drive and I like all the techie features. I got a 2017 Impreza Limited with Eyesight because it had a simple touch screen plus a screen on top of the dashboard, in the middle of the windshield, that shows radio info, heat/AC settings, etc. without looking down. Also dashboard warnings when something is turned off or not working because of weather, etc. It also has CarPlay, an app you can use with an iPhone and use voice commands (Siri) for navigation, etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability