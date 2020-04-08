Used 2016 Honda CR-Z for Sale Near Me

67 listings
  • 2016 Honda CR-Z EX in Red
    used

    2016 Honda CR-Z EX

    28,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,949

    Details
  • 2016 Honda CR-Z EX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Honda CR-Z EX

    63,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,996

    Details
  • 2016 Honda CR-Z EX-L in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Honda CR-Z EX-L

    31,533 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2016 Honda CR-Z EX in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Honda CR-Z EX

    72,117 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,994

    Details
  • 2016 Honda CR-Z LX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Honda CR-Z LX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2016 Honda CR-Z LX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Honda CR-Z LX

    78,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,606

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z EX in Purple
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z EX

    28,714 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,981

    $1,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z EX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z EX

    31,385 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,189

    $1,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z EX

    6,503 miles

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z

    8,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z EX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z EX

    17,877 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z EX in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z EX

    96,804 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z EX in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z EX

    72,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,691

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z EX in Black
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z EX

    59,482 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,599

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z EX in Black
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z EX

    58,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z

    72,003 miles

    $9,997

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z

    111,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,385

    Details
  • 2015 Honda CR-Z in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda CR-Z

    54,103 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,000

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-Z
  4. Used 2016 Honda CR-Z

Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-Z

Overall Consumer Rating
4.97 Reviews
Great fun, great value!
CL in Calif,08/23/2016
LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
My wife & I wanted a two-seater with some cargo space that's fun to drive and doesn't cost too much. This Honda CRZ hybrid is exactly what we were looking for. We test drove several roadsters and none came close in terms of purchase price and fuel economy. With its 3 driving modes, we have it all from 36 mpg average (1/3 city & 2/3 hwy) to thrilling performance. In the sport mode, this is a little rocket ship and handles as well as other roadsters we tested. For around $21,000 (new), it's a great value--nice & comfortable interior, attractive gauges and decor, good entertainment system w/ bluetooth, plenty of cargo room, great handling. Road and engine noise are a bit loud, but that's a part of being a roadster. Other cars we own are Ford Explorer, Mercedes R350 & a Prius, so this fits in very nicely with our collection. We would have liked this to be a convertible. But, all things considered, that's a small sacrifice. This rocket ship is just plain fun to drive, without bleeding my pocket book. MPG would be better if we drove more in ECO mode, but that defeats the point of having a roadster! It is now Feb 2017 and after 6 months, I still feel the same way about what my original review in July 2016.
