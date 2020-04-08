Used 2016 Honda CR-Z for Sale Near Me
67 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 28,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,949
- 63,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,996
- 31,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
- 72,117 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,994
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,991
- 78,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,606
- 28,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,981$1,544 Below Market
- 31,385 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,189$1,170 Below Market
- 6,503 miles
$16,998
- 8,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,999
- 17,877 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,998
- 96,804 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 72,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,691
- 59,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,599
- 58,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,998
- 72,003 miles
$9,997
- 111,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,385
- 54,103 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda CR-Z searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-Z
Read recent reviews for the Honda CR-Z
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.97 Reviews
Report abuse
CL in Calif,08/23/2016
LX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
My wife & I wanted a two-seater with some cargo space that's fun to drive and doesn't cost too much. This Honda CRZ hybrid is exactly what we were looking for. We test drove several roadsters and none came close in terms of purchase price and fuel economy. With its 3 driving modes, we have it all from 36 mpg average (1/3 city & 2/3 hwy) to thrilling performance. In the sport mode, this is a little rocket ship and handles as well as other roadsters we tested. For around $21,000 (new), it's a great value--nice & comfortable interior, attractive gauges and decor, good entertainment system w/ bluetooth, plenty of cargo room, great handling. Road and engine noise are a bit loud, but that's a part of being a roadster. Other cars we own are Ford Explorer, Mercedes R350 & a Prius, so this fits in very nicely with our collection. We would have liked this to be a convertible. But, all things considered, that's a small sacrifice. This rocket ship is just plain fun to drive, without bleeding my pocket book. MPG would be better if we drove more in ECO mode, but that defeats the point of having a roadster! It is now Feb 2017 and after 6 months, I still feel the same way about what my original review in July 2016.
Related Honda CR-Z info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Santa Rosa CA
- Used Honda Fit Corona CA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Wilmington NC
- Used Honda Fit Springfield IL
- Used Honda Fit Hampton VA
- Used Honda Fit Baltimore MD
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Augusta GA
- Used Honda Insight Reading PA
- Used Honda CR-Z Ann Arbor MI
- Used Honda Insight Salem OR