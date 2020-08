Used 2016 Honda CR-Z for Sale Near Me

Avery Greene Honda - Vallejo / California

This outstanding example of a 2016 Honda CR-Z EX is offered by Avery Greene Motors. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Why spend more money than you have to? This Honda CR-Z will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Honda CR-Z as past service records are included. This Honda CR-Z EX is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Fast and exciting, this Honda CR-Z EX is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Honda. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. More information about the 2016 Honda CR-Z: The Honda CR-Z is based on the Insight platform, and Honda bills it as the world's first sport-hybrid. Styling is reminiscent of the much-loved CRX of the 1990s, but updated to Honda's current design language and beyond, with an aggressive nose and sweeping angles. Power comes from a 130-horsepower, 1.5L engine and Integrated Motor Assist (IMA), a DC brushless motor that adds another 13 horses. Strengths of this model include affordable, hybrid powertrain, Sporty, hot-hatch styling, and loaded with technology

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Honda CR-Z EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMZF1D6XGS000840

Stock: P01256

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-17-2020