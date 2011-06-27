Used 2013 Honda CR-Z for Sale Near Me
- $9,999
2013 Honda CR-Z EX64,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! INCLUDES WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!.36/39 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 16535 miles below market average!For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D6XDS003264
Stock: B45668A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $12,702
2013 Honda CR-Z EX36,877 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
REDUCED FROM $13,191! CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 36,877! Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior, EX trim. Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Honda EX with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $13,191. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D61DS002598
Stock: 65701B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $7,395
2013 Honda CR-Z EX125,017 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D6XDS002213
Stock: 002213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,498
2013 Honda CR-Z Base75,202 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Asheville - Arden / North Carolina
IPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid.WHY BUY FROM USAt our new and used car dealership in North Carolina, you will find a staff that is committed to providing you with excellent customer service and a friendly atmosphere. Whether you need car parts, affordable auto service, or vehicle financing, we're the right dealership to help you achieve your needs.EXPERTS CONCLUDE"The 2013 Honda CR-Z is among the few hybrids on the market that does not require a shot of 5-Hour Energy before sliding behind the wheel." -KBB.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D4XDS000265
Stock: T00265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $7,491
2013 Honda CR-Z Base135,897 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D44DS001234
Stock: DS001234T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- New Listing$7,920
2013 Honda CR-Z EX106,327 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
Bluetooth Connection Black & Red; Cloth Seat Trim Premium White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D68DS000766
Stock: DS000766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $8,272
2013 Honda CR-Z EX97,003 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sun Toyota - Holiday / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D67DS001455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,999
2013 Honda CR-Z EX86,612 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Seneca / South Carolina
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Honda CR-Z? This is it.This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. With less than 86,601mi on this Honda CR-Z, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle.You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.More information about the 2013 Honda CR-Z:The CR-Z is based on the Insight platform, and Honda bills it as the 'World's first sport hybrid'. Styling is reminiscent of the much-loved CRX of the 1990s, but updated to Honda's current design language and beyond, with an aggressive nose and sweeping angles. Power for 2013 comes from an improved engine/battery pack combination that now makes a combined 130 hp.Interesting features of this model are Sporty, hot-hatch styling, loaded with technology, hybrid powertrain, and affordable
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1C69DS001927
Stock: U6674A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $9,900
2013 Honda CR-Z EX53,282 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Foley / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D63DS002957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,983
2013 Honda CR-Z Base106,567 milesDelivery available*
Moss Bros. Buick GMC - Moreno Valley / California
CARFAX 1-Owner Vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1C45DS000045
Stock: S-G019003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $8,000
2013 Honda CR-Z EX95,068 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Green Light Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D69DS001666
Stock: 10365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,888Good Deal | $1,024 below market
2012 Honda CR-Z Base79,943 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kenny Ross Subaru - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
Storm Silver Metallic 2012 Honda CR-Z 1.5L 16V 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC CVT FWD CARFAX One-Owner non smoker. Well equipped with, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers.Value Certified vehicles undergo a 74-point multi-inspection, must pass PA State Inspection and Emissions and include a 90 day/3,000-mile powertrain warranty. These vehicles must be 10 model years or newer and under 100,000 miles. We offer a free Carfax on every used vehicle we sell so you can buy today and every day with complete confidence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D40CS003044
Stock: CS003044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $11,491Fair Deal
2014 Honda CR-Z Base51,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zimmerman Honda - Moline / Illinois
*Take a look at this sporty 2014 Honda CR-Z!* New tires! Loaded with automatic climate control, automatic headlights, bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, cargo cover, all season floor mats, AM/FM stereo, CD, USB, auxiliary, alloy wheels, backup camera, keyless entry, and much more! Own this one today! *Contact Zimmerman internet sales at 309-517-2377 and speak with Vanessa, Ben, Jimmie, or Marty!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D42ES001573
Stock: BP2163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $13,195
2014 Honda CR-Z Base31,233 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eastpointe DriveTime - Eastpointe / Michigan
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D43ES003378
Stock: 1420041352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,599
2012 Honda CR-Z EX33,924 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
CarMax Greenville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Greenville / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (35 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D61CS004110
Stock: 19183351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,998
2014 Honda CR-Z EX43,012 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D66ES002369
Stock: 19196342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,750
2012 Honda CR-Z EX69,363 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lundgren Honda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Massachusetts
Odometer is 23884 miles below market average! This vehicle is a 1 owner Clean carfax trade in. Act fast, they wonâ t last! Call Lundgren Honda of Greenfield at 888-596-0344 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 409 Federal St, Greenfield, MA 01301. * The Lundgren Advantage â Experience it! Lundgren Honda of Greenfield is a Family owned and operated business since 1964. Our philosophy is to use market based pricing. We like to make sure our customers get all the information they need to make an informed buying decision. You will also receive a Coupon Book filled with over $829.00 dollars' worth of savings to our Service Department, Parts Department, and Collision Center Lundgren Honda of Greenfield Experience it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1C68CS003943
Stock: U0841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $10,295
2014 Honda CR-Z EX83,263 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sanford DriveTime - Sanford / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (36 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZF1D63ES000515
Stock: 1120167700
Certified Pre-Owned: No