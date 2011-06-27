Close

Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington

REDUCED FROM $13,191! CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 36,877! Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior, EX trim. Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Honda EX with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black/Red interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $13,191. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 36 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMZF1D61DS002598

Stock: 65701B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020