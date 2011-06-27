Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius c Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,628
|$9,377
|$10,939
|Clean
|$7,160
|$8,810
|$10,248
|Average
|$6,223
|$7,677
|$8,866
|Rough
|$5,287
|$6,543
|$7,485
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius c Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,702
|$9,625
|$11,334
|Clean
|$7,229
|$9,043
|$10,618
|Average
|$6,283
|$7,880
|$9,187
|Rough
|$5,338
|$6,716
|$7,755
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius c Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,042
|$8,960
|$10,657
|Clean
|$6,609
|$8,419
|$9,984
|Average
|$5,745
|$7,336
|$8,638
|Rough
|$4,880
|$6,253
|$7,292
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Prius c One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,612
|$8,566
|$10,289
|Clean
|$6,206
|$8,049
|$9,639
|Average
|$5,394
|$7,013
|$8,339
|Rough
|$4,582
|$5,978
|$7,040