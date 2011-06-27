Used 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Great Vehicule
Very reliable truck. Great off road. Fun to drive and unique design. Awesome truck in winter. Good power.
09 FJ
Good enhancements to the 2009 model, rear camera to enhance visibility and inside reading lights. Off road buttons added.
A book by its cover
The FJ is exactly what it looks like - great fun in a hard-nosed package without extras. It's not a mall crawler, and that's ok with me. Great in bad weather, great off road. designed to be durable, should run forever. If you are an outdoor enthusiast - you owe it to yourself to look at one of these. I camp, hunt and fish, this is perfect for my needs. More HP and torque than an H3 and still gets better mileage. Visibility is no problem if you've driven trucks before.
Our Second FJ
We bought our first FJ in May 2009. Four months later, towing our 24 foot travel trailer along Rt 84 in PA the trailer was caught by a gust of wind and we started to fishtail. My husband gently applied the trailer breaks in an effort to get it to stop swinging but it was too far gone. The trailer flipped, and with it went my brand new FJ containing my husband, our two dogs and me. I remember being upside down, then on our side, skidding along the highway, then somehow, back on all 4 tires and stopped. Only one window broke, the passenger side view mirror folded in and broke the passenger side window. Aside from scrapes and bruises, were all shook up and perfectly ok.
Overall Great Vehicle
I bought my FJ in July to replace a piece of junk Land Rover Freelander (also purchased new in 2002). I wanted to wait until I had some time in the vehicle before writing a review. This is an outstanding vehicle. My wife didn't want to get it initially, but now she says she would buy another without a second thought. I immediately changed the oil over to Full Synthetic, and am getting an average 20mpg city/highway, and plan to change the drive train over to full syn in the near future. It is outstanding in the mud and snow. I have nothing but good things to say about this vehicle, and I've owned Ford's, GM products, Nissan's, Land Rovers, Mazda's and Subaru's. Toyota's from now on.
