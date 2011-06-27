Estimated values
2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,138
|$13,640
|$15,756
|Clean
|$9,541
|$12,817
|$14,780
|Average
|$8,347
|$11,171
|$12,829
|Rough
|$7,153
|$9,524
|$10,878
Estimated values
2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,857
|$11,916
|$13,765
|Clean
|$8,335
|$11,197
|$12,913
|Average
|$7,292
|$9,759
|$11,208
|Rough
|$6,249
|$8,321
|$9,504
Estimated values
2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,661
|$12,999
|$15,015
|Clean
|$9,092
|$12,215
|$14,086
|Average
|$7,955
|$10,646
|$12,226
|Rough
|$6,817
|$9,077
|$10,367