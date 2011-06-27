Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,112
|$3,328
|$3,995
|Clean
|$1,868
|$2,950
|$3,540
|Average
|$1,379
|$2,192
|$2,631
|Rough
|$891
|$1,435
|$1,721
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,793
|$4,302
|$5,130
|Clean
|$2,470
|$3,812
|$4,546
|Average
|$1,824
|$2,834
|$3,378
|Rough
|$1,178
|$1,855
|$2,211
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,303
|$3,884
|$4,748
|Clean
|$2,036
|$3,442
|$4,208
|Average
|$1,504
|$2,559
|$3,127
|Rough
|$972
|$1,675
|$2,046
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,271
|$3,543
|$4,239
|Clean
|$2,008
|$3,140
|$3,757
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,334
|$2,792
|Rough
|$958
|$1,528
|$1,827
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,053
|$3,111
|$3,692
|Clean
|$1,816
|$2,757
|$3,272
|Average
|$1,341
|$2,050
|$2,431
|Rough
|$866
|$1,342
|$1,591
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,556
|$4,106
|$4,954
|Clean
|$2,260
|$3,639
|$4,391
|Average
|$1,669
|$2,705
|$3,263
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,771
|$2,135
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,224
|$5,055
|$6,058
|Clean
|$2,851
|$4,480
|$5,368
|Average
|$2,106
|$3,330
|$3,989
|Rough
|$1,360
|$2,180
|$2,610