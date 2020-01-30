2020 Lexus RC 300
2020 Lexus RC 300
2020 Lexus RC 300 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Excellent interior craftsmanship
- One of the quietest cars in its class
- Adaptive suspension's standard setting provides a comfortable ride
There are sports cars and then there are sporty cars. The 2020 Lexus RC 300 falls into the latter category. It has plenty of style but not enough performance to match its appearance. In return, you'd expect it to favor comfort over athleticism. But that's not entirely true either since the RC doesn't enjoy a significant advantage in that category.
Our verdict
Smooth manners and a solid interior help the Lexus RC 300 make a great first impression. This is a nice-looking luxury coupe that gets the job done. But shortcomings with interior space, storage options, fuel economy, and entertainment features make it difficult to recommend over the competition.
How does the RC 300 drive?
The RC is a satisfactory driver. It's slower than most luxury coupes, with a 0-60 mph time of 7.3 seconds. But the steering wheel delivers pleasing feedback from the road and the front tires. It keeps straight and stable on the freeway, and it doesn't require correction when you turn into a corner.
We tested the RC 300 F Sport. Performance-oriented summer tires allow the RC to maintain high speeds through corners. Thanks to the car's stable nature, you'll end up going down twisty roads more quickly than you'd expect. But the overall vibe you'll get is that of a competent cruiser rather than a sport coupe.
How comfortable is the RC 300?
Space limitations aside, the RC provides the refinement and quietness expected from a luxury brand. The large side bolsters on the F Sport's seats help keep you in place while cornering. The non-adjustable bolsters aren't so large that they make the seats uncomfortable, but larger occupants might feel a bit tight. The cushions are firm, but we experienced little fatigue on long drives.
The F Sport's adaptive dampers excellently balance softness with control over the 19-inch wheels. You only notice road imperfections when you should. Switching into the sport settings creates appreciable differences in ride quality. The RC is best suited to the default setting.
How’s the interior?
The RC is one of the larger luxury coupes in the segment, but it has the smallest interior. We struggle to think of whom the rear seats would serve. Even small children will find the lack of rear legroom a problem. As with many coupes, the RC's long doors can be an issue in tight parking lots.
It takes a while to get used to the layout of the center stack's organization and use of multiple types of inputs — both physical and touch-sensitive — but it makes sense after practice. The touchpad that controls the entertainment system requires too much attention from the driver.
How’s the tech?
The optional Mark Levinson stereo sounds fantastic. The wide 10.3-inch entertainment screen looks good, too. Alas, the software is awkward to operate and behind the curve in terms of features. What's worse, you can't use many functions while moving. You're better off using your phone through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The adaptive cruise control manages speed without needing much driver input. Unfortunately, it doesn't work under 25 mph, so it's ineffective during the most frustrating parts of the commute. You also have to be ready on the brake pedal for when traffic slows and the system stops working.
How’s the storage?
Even for a coupe, the RC has tight storage space. The trunk can handle little more than the necessities of a weekend getaway, and the interior has few solutions for large bottles as well as bags and backpacks. You'll find larger and more accommodating interiors and trunks in competitors.
How economical is the RC 300?
With an EPA combined rating of 24 mpg, the rear-wheel-drive RC 300 has the lowest fuel economy of its four-cylinder competitive class. Adding all-wheel drive and the required V6 engine drops that figure further. Competitors with similar or greater power achieve better mpg. We averaged 21 mpg overall in our test car.
Is the RC 300 a good value?
The RC boasts meticulous attention to detail. The interior panel gaps are uniform, and the absence of squeaks and rattles provides a sense of quality assembly. Some plastic materials, especially the panel that surrounds the center clock and air vents, look slightly out of place.
You'll likely pay less to get an RC 300 compared to some rival coupes, and you get some true highlights for the money, such as the sound system and the build quality. But German competitors offer more performance, interior space and fuel economy for your dollar.
Wildcard
It's tough to classify the RC 300 since it straddles the line between a grand tourer and a sport coupe without embodying either particularly well. It gets the job of driving done but doesn't go further. That said, there's enough enjoyment in smoothly cruising around in the RC and simply admiring its design.
Which RC 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus RC 300 models
The 2020 Lexus RC 300 comes in two main versions: base and F Sport. Both offer one of two engines. The rear-wheel-drive model is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive RC 300 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 (260 hp, 236 lb-ft) connected to a six-speed automatic.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Lexus RC 300.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,365
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,295
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,985
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6400 rpm
|F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$48,540
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RC 300 safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns you if a collision is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't act in time.
- Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Traffic Alerts
- Lets you know if there's a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot while you're backing out of a parking space.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Helps when you need it most with automatic crash notification and roadside assistance.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus RC 300 vs. the competition
Lexus RC 300 vs. Audi A5
The Audi A5 will set you back a few thousand dollars more than the Lexus RC 300, but it's well worth it. The A5 is more engaging to drive and doesn't suffer with some of the RC's drawbacks. In particular, Audi's infotainment system is far superior to Lexus'. Otherwise, standard features are largely comparable between the two.
Lexus RC 300 vs. BMW 4 Series
BMW will soon be introducing a redesigned 4 Series, so 2020 is likely the last year for the current generation. Even so, it still provides an optimal blend of performance and comfort. Rear seating in the 4 Series is actually usable, unlike the just-for-show rear seats in the RC.
Lexus RC 300 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C 300 may cost more than the Lexus RC, but the extra cash will seem well spent once you're inside. The C-Class interior is attractively styled and features excellent materials and expert craftsmanship. A base C-Class won't have all of the latest features, but what is there will still satisfy most shoppers.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RC 300 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus RC 300?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus RC 300:
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the first RC generation introduced for 2015
Is the Lexus RC 300 reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus RC 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus RC 300?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus RC 300 is the 2020 Lexus RC 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,295.
Other versions include:
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,365
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,295
- 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,985
- F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $48,540
What are the different models of Lexus RC 300?
