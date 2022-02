Alex Nishimoto has worked in the automotive industry since 2007. He was a staff writer for MotorTrend for 10 years and since then has contributed to CNET, PRI, AutoWise and other publications.

If we asked you to picture in your mind a midsize luxury sedan, odds are it looks something like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class or BMW 5 Series. But if you're not one to follow the crowd, you might be thinking of the Maserati Ghibli, the uniquely Italian alternative to the usual four-door suspects from Germany.

The 2022 Maserati Ghibli tackles the midsize luxury sedan equation in its own way, with a focus on performance that's conveyed through its aggressively styled front end. Though the Ghibli can be had with exceptionally supple leather upholstery and plush materials, in general its interior fit and finish isn't on the same level as the Germans, with some bland-looking controls and lackluster design elements making it feel less special than its competitors. But if you can get past that, the Ghibli is a comfortable and fun-to-drive luxury sedan, especially in Trofeo guise, which competes with the likes of the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E 63. If you're looking for something different, read our in-depth Expert Rating to see if the Maserati Ghibli is for you.