Close

McLaren Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California

McLaren Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2019 McLaren 570GT as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Mantis Green exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: - Vehicle Lift - Electric & Heated Memory Seats - Soft Close Doors - Panoramic Privacy Glass Roof - Bowers & Wilkins 12 Speaker Audio System - Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with Warranty McLaren Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. McLaren Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. McLaren Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (McLaren CPO) / Used McLarens. These include the current model range of 600LT Coupe and Spider, 570S Coupe and Spider, 570GT Coupe, 720S Coupe and Spider, 570S GT4 Race Car. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 McLaren 570GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SBM13GAA9KW006074

Stock: 6898UC

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020