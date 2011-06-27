  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Premium Package w/Third Rowyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor and Cargo Mat Setyes
Cargo Divideryes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Third Row Seatyes
Cargo Coveryes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Netyes
Power Seatsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Back-Up Displayyes
Cargo Toteyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Sliding Deck Rear Cargo Boardyes
Display Audio w/Navigation and Entuneyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Automatic Running Boardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Cargo Cross Barsyes
TRD 17" Forged Beadlock Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Hitch Ball Mountyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4400 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach24.0 degrees
Maximum payload1700 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Black/Graphite, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles