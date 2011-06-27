Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Consumer Reviews
magnificent
ron davi, 03/28/2008
The workmanship and actual ride itself is impeccable. If you appreciate atttention to detail, you will admire all aspects of the automobile. It is also very quitely responsive and powerful. Everything you would hope for in a rolls.
