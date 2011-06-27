Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Consumer Reviews
Wicked is Right
I spent a lot of time looking for a car with a stick and passing power (i.e., Mazdaspeed3, etc). The Evo unexpectedly has more rear leg room behind my driver seat, then other cars; attribute this to where I need to adjust the driver's seat in order to accommodate my physique. The Ford Escort and Mazdaspeed3 had very little leg room after I got comfortable in the driver's seat. This car loves the high revs. If you just try to take it easy, it will fight you. The tranny is only smooth up top. Take your time shifting at lower RPMs. The ride is hard and the car isn't quiet. I swapped out the tires for All-season DWSs. If you enjoy driving, the Evo is for you.
2012 Evo MR to rule them all
We traded in our 2005 Evo 8 GSR/SSL for this new 2012 Evo X MR in Wicked White , We purchased the car in Aug 2013 and it has been worry free. This is by far the car that does it all, if you wanted the best of all worlds this is the car to get.. I have owned many different cars over the years and the Evo just does it all. Great all weather performance and head turning style, some of the older folks will not understand what makes this car special, but if you know what an Evo is then you know why the car is special. My current cars as of writing this list.. Evo X MR Lotus Elise Porsche Cayman S Porsche Cayenne S C3 Corvette I like them all, but the best overall car is the Evo.
