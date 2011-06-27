Vehicle overview

Like most everything in your refrigerator, some cars are best used before their expiration date. The 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor is like that forgotten leftover container in the back of the fridge: It was once an appetizing selection of ingredients, but now is best discarded in favor of fresher fare.

When the Endeavor debuted in 2004, it was good enough to take the top spot in an Edmunds comparison test that pitted it against the Honda Pilot, Nissan Murano and Toyota Highlander. In the intervening years, however, the Mitsubishi has remained relatively unchanged, and has since been overshadowed by newer and redesigned models. The Endeavor's strength -- a pleasing blend of performance, handling and comfort -- has since faded with time.

Within the 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor's price range, we'd steer shoppers toward top midsize or large crossover SUVs like the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, 2011 Ford Edge, 2011 Mazda CX-9 and 2011 Nissan Murano. The fully redesigned 2011 Ford Explorer is also worth checking out. Even inside Mitsubishi's own lineup, the Outlander crossover SUV represents a better choice, with comparable performance and space, but also more numerous and updated features. As good as the Mitsubishi Endeavor was when it was fresh, it simply hasn't kept up with the times.