Used 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor Consumer Reviews
Good SUV for the price
I purchased my Endevor about 8 months ago, and have had no issue with it. The exceleration is very good, and I live Colroado, and have many enterence ramps that are on hills. The SUV is confortable. It is simple (I have an LS), but the price was very good. Best value for size, year, power, and millage.
2011 Endeavor SE
I did not go to the dealership looking for this car. But I was looking for something with great options. What I found was a comfortable interior (I'm a tall person) and smooth ride. It sits high and is wide enough to provide the stable feel some SUVs lack. I'm very impressed!
Great care
Overall I really love the car. Living in a snowy place, I like the AWD. Also, I have two good size dogs, so I wanted a SUV that has a spacious cargo area; this car does. The car has a lot of great feature (hands free blue tooth, heated leather seats, sunroof, rear vent control, comfortable seats, front windshield whippers clear a bigger area than most, and the blind spots aren't that bad). Unfortunately, the GPS leaves a lot to be desired. Even if you don't put in a category or city, it still greys out letters so you can't choose them, and there is no where to search for general stores, only shopping centers. I still keep my Garmin in my car. Lastly, this car has a poor turn radius.
Best Crossover on the Market...Hands Down!
I bought my 2011 Endeavor SE with the hopes of upgrading from a 2006 Buick SUV. I was astonished at the value of the vehicle on paper, even more so when I actually test drove it. I did a lot of research before making my choice to purchase a Mitsubishi. I have driven many SUVs and Crossovers and the Endeavor is by far the best choice for anyone in the market for a new vehicle. I absolutely love the quality, performance, and luxury combined in the Endeavor. I got such a great deal on this vehicle that I can honestly say I have no buyers remorse whatsoever. I am proud to drive this vehicle!
Value for money
I purchased my Endeavor (2011 -LS, AWD) 5 months ago and so far its been a great journey with the car. This SUV drives more like a car, even though it has only 225 horses, you will be surprised with the acceleration once floor the pedal. Always easy to merge to the freeways, good control even at high speeds. My wife loves the rear seat of this car, like someone mentioned in this review section - acres of space in the rear seat. The best thing is the price - I payed almost half the amount for a similar size year 2011 SUV. I get 16MPG on my regular office commute and about 21 on highways. Not too bad for an AWD 3.8L V6.
