Used 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor LS Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Endeavor
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.0/449.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Accessory Tow Hitch Packageyes
Accessory Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory I-Pod Adapteryes
Accessory Cargo Coveryes
Accessory Cargo Organizeryes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Side Window Deflectorsyes
Accessory Rear Mudguardsyes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Exhaust Finisheryes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity76.4 cu.ft.
Length190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3969 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height69.6 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kalapana Black
  • White Pearl
  • Quick Silver Pearl
  • Carbon Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Medium Brown, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/65R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
