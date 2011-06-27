Used 1999 Mitsubishi Diamante Consumer Reviews

Loved it... at first!! macgirl88 , 02/08/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful When I first got my Diamante I was extremely excited. I thought the interior was amazing! It was semi luxury> leather seats, seat warmers, memory seating, it was nice. Then out of no where my heater stopped working along with my radio after my first 2 months. Now my car randomly dies took it to 4 different shops, no one can figure it out. I bought the car for 3800 and have already put $3000 worth of electrical work into it. The ride sounds loud and not that smooth. Its a nice car but beware it is known to have electrical problems and they are not cheap! Report Abuse

I will drive this car into the ground Eva Frese , 01/30/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Car was bought used with 28000. Took out an extra warranty which took care of all the quirks in the beginning. Other than normal maintenance, this car is the best car we have ever owned. Love driving it. The pickup is great.

Why i love this car.... rick211 , 11/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i love my diamante it has just about everything i could ask for in a car, great performance, 0-60 in 5.7 secs powerful engine 270 hp 240 ft lbs, awesome grip on corners for a rwd car, nice braking ok mileage even though it could've bin better, over all this car is good for commuting daily and to take out to the tracks for weekend thrills

An Excellent Car Worth Considering! vivona , 12/10/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful An excellent car with a beautiful exterior and an interior with first-rate materials and a warm, luxurious look. Ample interior storage. As of four years and 29,000 miles, reliability has been excellent. The ride is very smooth and quiet and the seats are very comfortable. Handling is very competent. The car is fun to drive energetically. Acceleration is very strong and immediate with power at any speed and shifts that are always where they should be. I get 20 MPG in town and 29 MPG on the highway. The stereo is first-rate, with very good imaging and sound quality. You should test drive a Diamante before buying any luxury car. You will be amazed at how good it is.