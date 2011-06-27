  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1999 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Mitsubishi Diamante Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Diamante
5(67%)4(20%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Diamantes for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,117 - $2,691
Used Diamante for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Loved it... at first!!

macgirl88, 02/08/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

When I first got my Diamante I was extremely excited. I thought the interior was amazing! It was semi luxury> leather seats, seat warmers, memory seating, it was nice. Then out of no where my heater stopped working along with my radio after my first 2 months. Now my car randomly dies took it to 4 different shops, no one can figure it out. I bought the car for 3800 and have already put $3000 worth of electrical work into it. The ride sounds loud and not that smooth. Its a nice car but beware it is known to have electrical problems and they are not cheap!

Report Abuse

I will drive this car into the ground

Eva Frese, 01/30/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Car was bought used with 28000. Took out an extra warranty which took care of all the quirks in the beginning. Other than normal maintenance, this car is the best car we have ever owned. Love driving it. The pickup is great.

Report Abuse

Why i love this car....

rick211, 11/16/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

i love my diamante it has just about everything i could ask for in a car, great performance, 0-60 in 5.7 secs powerful engine 270 hp 240 ft lbs, awesome grip on corners for a rwd car, nice braking ok mileage even though it could've bin better, over all this car is good for commuting daily and to take out to the tracks for weekend thrills

Report Abuse

An Excellent Car Worth Considering!

vivona, 12/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

An excellent car with a beautiful exterior and an interior with first-rate materials and a warm, luxurious look. Ample interior storage. As of four years and 29,000 miles, reliability has been excellent. The ride is very smooth and quiet and the seats are very comfortable. Handling is very competent. The car is fun to drive energetically. Acceleration is very strong and immediate with power at any speed and shifts that are always where they should be. I get 20 MPG in town and 29 MPG on the highway. The stereo is first-rate, with very good imaging and sound quality. You should test drive a Diamante before buying any luxury car. You will be amazed at how good it is.

Report Abuse

Low-Cost Luxury!

Lady, 04/20/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I simply love this car! This car has a powerful take off. Horsepower is great! I have three kids, 16, 10, and 7-we all fit comfortably in this mid-size sedan. The look of the car is really sleek and regal and it beats the high price cost of gas that accompanies larger SUV's. Surprisingly, this car now has 160,000 miles-and still runs great. However, I do make it a habit to keep my oil changed.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Diamantes for sale

Related Used 1999 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles