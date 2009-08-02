Used 1999 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me

When I first got my Diamante I was extremely excited. I thought the interior was amazing! It was semi luxury> leather seats, seat warmers, memory seating, it was nice. Then out of no where my heater stopped working along with my radio after my first 2 months. Now my car randomly dies took it to 4 different shops, no one can figure it out. I bought the car for 3800 and have already put $3000 worth of electrical work into it. The ride sounds loud and not that smooth. Its a nice car but beware it is known to have electrical problems and they are not cheap!

