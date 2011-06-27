  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(28)
1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

1993 Highlights

1993 Highlights

Leather makes its way into the top-of-the-line VR-4. Base models get bigger and better standard equipment lists that include air conditioning, power windows, power door locks and cruise control (to name a few).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

5(71%)
4(25%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love & hate my VR4
4wheeldrifter,10/28/2007
What I love: The control and performance in all types of weather, especially bad weather. It is difficult to break the tires loose in pouring rain and near impossible in dry conditions. With good tires, even snow and ice do not take away confidence. Sensible upgrades and strict maintenance have kept my VR4 reliable and safe. It's always been fun for me to outrun, outcorner or outbrake other cars with over confident owners. For over thirteen years I haven't been able to find a more capable car that sells for less than $100K. What I hate: Self-serving Mitsubishi warranty reps and irresponsible company policies. The fact that nobody makes a comparable car that sells for under $100K.
1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4
dennisthemenace,02/22/2006
I have not had any bad experiences my 3000GT yet. It performs well, and IS an eye catcher. I have always wanted a VR4. I've heard some of the stories about some owners having some major problems with their cars, but 90 percent of these owners are people who chose to modify their cars, and anywhere from 20 to 80 percent of the engine components are no longer stock engine parts. There's nothing wrong with doing mods, but remember, if you are going to comment on a vehicle's reliability, it should be one that is stock.
Waited a Long Time
JeffinCincy,05/25/2006
I've waited along time to buy another sports type car. I've looked through auto trader type magazines for months looking for that "best bang for your buck" car. I've finaly found it, a one owner 163,000 mile 3000GT 5 speed. For only $3,600 I get to drive a car with Ferrari type styling, Honda reliabilty, Toyota gas mileage, and American seat of the pants fun. Oh I forgot the radio stinks.
3000gt vr4
normaldriver,05/06/2007
The best part about this car is that few cars under $100,000 can keep up to it in a straight line or in the corners. It has been reliable only after I fixed it myself.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
