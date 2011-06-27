1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,694 - $3,742
Used 3000GT for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
New paint. That's the only change for the highly touted 3000GT.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
nobrakes,02/24/2011
I have owned my VR4 for longer than any other vehicle I have owned, and for good reason. It has been simply the most enjoyable car I have owned. These cars are very relieable you just have to do your homework and keep some problem spots in check. The performance is great stock but not mindblowing. But with any car with turbos and AWD super car performace is easily within reach for every budget. And considering what these cars sell for it should be considered a steal. Which is the only real problem they have, the resale values dont represent the value accurately. And dont expect to pay the prices edmunds gives, you will pay at least $5000 for a high mileage VR4 that will need some TLC.
joeshed,04/05/2002
This car is unique and wonderful. Its looks still turn more heads than nearly any brand new car. The ride is comfortable while the handling is precise. The engine is sweet, makes mellow sounds and pulls strongly at all speeds. Highway gas mileage is over 26, making it rather economical as well. Front wheel drive gives it all season driveability. The hatchback design gives it lots of useable storage space. The interior design is true sports car excitement and the power leather seats wilh lumbar support are quite comfortable. By foreging the VR4 I saved a lot of money and probably a lot of repair headaches. This car has been very reliable and still feels solid and rattle-free.
Geoff Warner,07/11/2004
Ive only had my VR4 for a few months, but already its at around 400 hp and it HAULS some serious V8 butt. I hav enot been beaten on the street yet.
ipscshooter,05/20/2002
Nice looking car, and test drove well. But, we've spent more on repairs than we spent on the car, in only 4 months. We spun a bearing within 24 hours of purchase, requiring engine replacement. I've learned this is a common problem at about 100,000 miles. We also replaced the passenger window motor, antenna motor, clutch, and rebuilt CV joints, among other things. The glove box is loose. The center console lid won't latch. The sun visors won't stay up, requiring an uncomfortable seat position to keep from hitting your head against it. I always hear how Japanese build quality is so much better than U.S., but I'll take my 89 Mustang over this car any day in any category...
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT features & specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 3000GT
Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage