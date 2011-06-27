  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,694 - $3,742
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New paint. That's the only change for the highly touted 3000GT.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

5(80%)
4(15%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

very fun car too bad resale values arent accurate
nobrakes,02/24/2011
I have owned my VR4 for longer than any other vehicle I have owned, and for good reason. It has been simply the most enjoyable car I have owned. These cars are very relieable you just have to do your homework and keep some problem spots in check. The performance is great stock but not mindblowing. But with any car with turbos and AWD super car performace is easily within reach for every budget. And considering what these cars sell for it should be considered a steal. Which is the only real problem they have, the resale values dont represent the value accurately. And dont expect to pay the prices edmunds gives, you will pay at least $5000 for a high mileage VR4 that will need some TLC.
Ten Years of 3000 GT SL
joeshed,04/05/2002
This car is unique and wonderful. Its looks still turn more heads than nearly any brand new car. The ride is comfortable while the handling is precise. The engine is sweet, makes mellow sounds and pulls strongly at all speeds. Highway gas mileage is over 26, making it rather economical as well. Front wheel drive gives it all season driveability. The hatchback design gives it lots of useable storage space. The interior design is true sports car excitement and the power leather seats wilh lumbar support are quite comfortable. By foreging the VR4 I saved a lot of money and probably a lot of repair headaches. This car has been very reliable and still feels solid and rattle-free.
Unbeatbale Street Monster
Geoff Warner,07/11/2004
Ive only had my VR4 for a few months, but already its at around 400 hp and it HAULS some serious V8 butt. I hav enot been beaten on the street yet.
Be VERY Careful buying one of these...
ipscshooter,05/20/2002
Nice looking car, and test drove well. But, we've spent more on repairs than we spent on the car, in only 4 months. We spun a bearing within 24 hours of purchase, requiring engine replacement. I've learned this is a common problem at about 100,000 miles. We also replaced the passenger window motor, antenna motor, clutch, and rebuilt CV joints, among other things. The glove box is loose. The center console lid won't latch. The sun visors won't stay up, requiring an uncomfortable seat position to keep from hitting your head against it. I always hear how Japanese build quality is so much better than U.S., but I'll take my 89 Mustang over this car any day in any category...
See all 20 reviews of the 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT

Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT Overview

The Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT is offered in the following submodels: 3000GT Hatchback. Available styles include SL 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Can't find a used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,051.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,564.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,932.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,641.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi 3000GT lease specials

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles