Consumer Rating
(22)
1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Eye-catching styling, Available AWD performance, standard antilock brakes.
  • Muddled interior and high price.
List Price
$13,981
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

There are many competent sports cars on the market today. They combine blazing speed with deft handling prowess and often luxurious interiors. While they all compete within the same segment, most have a distinct flavor all their own. Unfortunately for Mitsubishi, the 3000GT is showing its age in this day of the sports car resurgence, and good looks will take you only so far.

The 3000GT SL is powered by a twin- cam 3.0-liter V6 that pumps 222 horsepower through the front wheels. With the 3000GT's mass, the SL gets to 60 mph in a somewhat dawdley 8.5 seconds, but it shines brightly in the braking and cornering arenas; all at a $10,000 price advantage over its more muscular brother, the VR-4. Additionally, the SL comes with leather seating, standard. The base model produces a measly 161horsepower and 185 foot-pounds of torque, hardly more than the base Eclipse.

All-wheel drive, a twin-turbo V6 and gobs of torque characterize the 3000GT VR-4. The VR-4 offers blistering acceleration, but due to its hefty curb weight, suffers slight reductions in braking and cornering ability over the more subdued SL.

Inside, drivers are protected by dual airbags that reside in a scooped and binnacled dashboard that could double as the interior of the Batmobile. Generally, ergonomics are good, but we prefer a more restrained driving environment. Our advice? Shop the competition.

1998 Highlights

SL and VR-4 models get a standard power sunroof this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Run Mustang Run
ownleewon,12/11/2009
This is one of the best cars Mitsubishi has made. It is faster than the V6 and hangs with the V8 GT Mustang and it's only a 3.0 Liter V6 Engine. I love the way people turn to look at it.
3000GT SL DOHC 5 Speed
billman2,12/11/2014
Solid car just hit 100K miles and still no rattles or noises and runs and shifts as new. It has good power with the 5 spd...much better than our Stealth R/T auto. Handling is very nice and tight if you upgrade the rear swaybar to the bigger Addco bar and it stll rides smooth unlike most sporty cars we've had. 60K maint is important since it's a quadcam engine the belt won't last forever.
3000GT SL
Dave,09/01/2006
This car has a timeless design. I haven't seen any new car that matches its lines, both inside and out. The interior is beautifully done and is very comfortable to drive around town and long distances. It has the appearance of a world class sports car and always catches eyes when its clean and shiny. It's a shame Mitsubishi stopped making them in '99!
AMAZING
sdfg,06/05/2008
Great car. I've had one for about two years now and I still love it as much as the first time I drove it off the lot. Its got about 90,000 miles on it and the only thing I've had to replace is the clutch but the previous and only owner was a woman. Go figure but it's a pretty amazing car.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
161 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT

Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT Overview

The Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT is offered in the following submodels: 3000GT Hatchback, 3000GT VR-4. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, and SL 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Price comparisons for Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT trim styles:

  • The Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL is priced between $13,981 and$13,981 with odometer readings between 92746 and92746 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1998 3000GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,981 and mileage as low as 92746 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Can't find a used 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,827.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,473.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,952.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

