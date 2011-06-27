  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Eye-catching styling, AWD performance, standard anti-lock brakes.
  • Muddled interior and high price.
Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,742 - $3,848
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

There are many competent sports cars on the market today. They combine blazing speed with deft handling prowess and often luxurious interiors. While they all compete within the same segment, most have a distinct flavor all their own. So it is with Mitsubishi's 3000GT.

The 3000GT SL is powered by a twin-cam 3.0-liter V6 that pumps 222 horsepower through the front wheels. With the 3000GT's mass, the SL gets to 60 mph in a somewhat dawdley 8.5 seconds, but it shines brightly in the braking and cornering arenas; all at a $10,000 price advantage over its more muscular brother, the VR-4. Additionally, the SL comes with leather seating, standard. A new base model is introduced for those that want the look of performance without the prohibitive price. It produces a measly 161-horsepower and 185 foot-pounds of torque, hardly more than the base Eclipse.

All-wheel drive, a twin-turbo V6, and gobs of torque characterize the 3000GT VR-4. The VR-4 offers blistering acceleration, but due to its hefty curb weight, suffers slight reductions in braking and cornering ability over the more subdued SL. However, most snow belt enthusiasts will likely prefer the 3000GT VR4.

The Spyder provides convertible fun with hardtop practicality. A retractable hardtop conveniently folds down in about 30 seconds giving passengers the thrill of open-air motoring without the worry of having your top slashed next time you are at the mall.

Inside, drivers are protected by dual airbags that reside in a scooped and binnacled dashboard that could double as the interior of the Batmobile. Generally, ergonomics are good, but we prefer a more restrained driving environment.

1997 Highlights

A value-leader base model is introduced. It has less than stellar performance and we think that it's embarrassing that this car is in the same lineup as the earth-scorching VR-4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

5(81%)
4(9%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to Drive
Alex,06/06/2010
Second Mitsubishi 3000 GT I've owned. The body is beautiful, slick and aerodynamic. The interior panel with amazing display. More fun to drive than my other 2 newer and more expensive vehicles.
Great Machine
Knightstar,03/25/2008
Mits came up with a solid winner with this car. Even though it is a little heavy with AWD and all wheel steering, acceleration is fierce at 5.3 sec/>60 mph. The VR-4 is well built and very dependable. I bought mine new and has 71,000 miles now. Although the car is expensive, you get more than you paid for. Even in wet weather, the car never fish tails or slips its tracking around corners, thanks to AW steering. Yes, the rear wheels turn up to 15 degrees in proportion to the front wheels steering. The 320 HP rating can be increased relatively cheaply w/intake and exhaust mods to 400 HP!
VR-4, A greats sports car for all season
Wiff Peterson,06/04/2002
This is my 2nd VR-4, having previously owned a 93 Dodge Stealth RT only to trade it in on this VR-4 when it reached 110,000 miles. I'm up to 92,000 on this machine and it's been every bit as great as my Stealth. New 18 inch wheels with high performance tires on this model not so great in snow (live on steep hill in New England) so have backup 17 inch wheels with snows for winter, making perfect year round sports car. Great performance & reliability (one of the few reliable sports cars). Totally predictable handling under all circumstances (have had on track at Watkins Glen). Absolutely no problems over two cars and now 200,000 miles plus combined.
Beautiful car
Doomsday,06/19/2002
This is my 2nd 3000gt base i have had. I love it!! However it feels like it holds back in performance. Don't get me wrong, it is fast enough for anyone, but i Love speed, so i crave for more torque and more hp. is a little noisy in the interior and the seats in fabric is not too classy, but overall the car is a dream machine.
See all 21 reviews of the 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
161 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT

Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT Overview

The Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT is offered in the following submodels: 3000GT Hatchback, 3000GT VR-4. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, and SL 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Can't find a used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,521.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,590.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,385.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,174.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi 3000GT lease specials

Related Used 1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles