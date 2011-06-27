1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The 3000GT gets a passenger airbag. The 3000GT VR-4 gets a totally unnecessary 20 extra horsepower. But, hey, you won't find us complaining. To harness the extra power, the VR-4 switches to a six-speed manual gearbox. Freshened styling and CFC-free air conditioning round out the changes for all models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Red Dragon,10/19/2004
I saw this car and I had to have it. It as been my 'baby' ever since. Comfortable, sporty, fast, and handles awsome. Fuel can be a problem, but only if your drive like a madman ;)
Brian,12/23/2007
We love this car so much that we can't find a new replacement. We have not had many repair bills. It's at 225,000 miles and we've decided to rebuild that thing and keep it going for years to come. It still turns plenty of heads (even teenagers... goodness). It's just a great ride with a ton of power plus we can carry bunches of stuff.
hornet777,09/23/2012
I purchased my Danube Blue 3000GT about six months ago from the original owner. It is the automatic SL model. I would like to have a VR4, however, this car has only 49k miles and it is mint. I couldn't pass it up. I went ahead and did the 60k service and added 18" rims and Yokohama tires. This car gets more looks than anything I've ever driven. Not a day goes by without a complimement. Yes, the SL version could use more HP but, I'm 60 years old, so I don't have the need for speed that I once had. I absolutely love this car and if you can find an unmolested one, I highly recommend it.
St3v3,04/16/2002
This car is fast going and stopping, the interior is like driving while in a lazy boy that holds you in. The amenities are plush. I love this car. My favorite thing, is that the all wheel drive is so capable that it's nearly impossible to lose traction even when flooring it (unless you have crappy tires I suppose).
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT features & specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
