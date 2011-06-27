  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale
List Price Estimate
$2,215 - $4,893
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The 3000GT gets a passenger airbag. The 3000GT VR-4 gets a totally unnecessary 20 extra horsepower. But, hey, you won't find us complaining. To harness the extra power, the VR-4 switches to a six-speed manual gearbox. Freshened styling and CFC-free air conditioning round out the changes for all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

5(71%)
4(20%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(5%)
4.5
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

VR4's Rule
Red Dragon,10/19/2004
I saw this car and I had to have it. It as been my 'baby' ever since. Comfortable, sporty, fast, and handles awsome. Fuel can be a problem, but only if your drive like a madman ;)
LOVE IT!
Brian,12/23/2007
We love this car so much that we can't find a new replacement. We have not had many repair bills. It's at 225,000 miles and we've decided to rebuild that thing and keep it going for years to come. It still turns plenty of heads (even teenagers... goodness). It's just a great ride with a ton of power plus we can carry bunches of stuff.
1994 3000GT / Perfect Style
hornet777,09/23/2012
I purchased my Danube Blue 3000GT about six months ago from the original owner. It is the automatic SL model. I would like to have a VR4, however, this car has only 49k miles and it is mint. I couldn't pass it up. I went ahead and did the 60k service and added 18" rims and Yokohama tires. This car gets more looks than anything I've ever driven. Not a day goes by without a complimement. Yes, the SL version could use more HP but, I'm 60 years old, so I don't have the need for speed that I once had. I absolutely love this car and if you can find an unmolested one, I highly recommend it.
The best purchase I made
St3v3,04/16/2002
This car is fast going and stopping, the interior is like driving while in a lazy boy that holds you in. The amenities are plush. I love this car. My favorite thing, is that the all wheel drive is so capable that it's nearly impossible to lose traction even when flooring it (unless you have crappy tires I suppose).
See all 34 reviews of the 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT

Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT Overview

The Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT is offered in the following submodels: 3000GT Hatchback, 3000GT VR-4. Available styles include SL 2dr Coupe, VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Can't find a used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,156.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,731.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,943.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,953.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi 3000GT lease specials

Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi 3000GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles