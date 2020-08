Used 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me

Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA3XD54B8NY027739

Stock: NY027739

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020