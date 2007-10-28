Used 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale Near Me
7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 167,234 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 97,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 18,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
- 105,599 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$20,950
- 76,044 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$26,900
- 92,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,981
- 117,644 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi 3000GT searches:
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi 3000GT
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi 3000GT
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.728 Reviews
Report abuse
4wheeldrifter,10/28/2007
What I love: The control and performance in all types of weather, especially bad weather. It is difficult to break the tires loose in pouring rain and near impossible in dry conditions. With good tires, even snow and ice do not take away confidence. Sensible upgrades and strict maintenance have kept my VR4 reliable and safe. It's always been fun for me to outrun, outcorner or outbrake other cars with over confident owners. For over thirteen years I haven't been able to find a more capable car that sells for less than $100K. What I hate: Self-serving Mitsubishi warranty reps and irresponsible company policies. The fact that nobody makes a comparable car that sells for under $100K.
Related Mitsubishi 3000GT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe 2010
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2014
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 2010
- Used Volvo S80 2011
- Used Lexus IS 250 C 2014
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2017
- Used Acura ZDX 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2012
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2012
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid 2011
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2013
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Providence RI
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Wichita KS
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Arlington TX
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Lincoln NE
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Spring TX
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Hialeah FL
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Naperville IL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Lawrenceville GA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Worcester MA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Los Angeles CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2017 Nashua NH
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2014 Lancaster PA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2018 Charlotte NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2