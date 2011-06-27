Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,096
|$1,966
|$2,436
|Clean
|$973
|$1,750
|$2,170
|Average
|$726
|$1,317
|$1,636
|Rough
|$480
|$885
|$1,103
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,250
|$3,593
|$4,319
|Clean
|$1,997
|$3,198
|$3,847
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,407
|$2,901
|Rough
|$986
|$1,617
|$1,955
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,105
|$15,488
|$18,935
|Clean
|$8,082
|$13,784
|$16,862
|Average
|$6,036
|$10,378
|$12,717
|Rough
|$3,990
|$6,972
|$8,572