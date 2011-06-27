  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,582 - $3,493
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

There are many competent sports cars on the market today. They combine blazing speed with deft handling prowess and often luxurious interiors. While they all compete within the same segment, most have a distinct flavor all their own. So it is with Mitsubishi's 3000GT.

The 3000GT and 3000GT SL are powered by a twin-cam 3.0-liter V6 that pumps 222 horsepower through the front wheels. With the 3000GT's mass, the SL gets to 60 mph in a somewhat dawdley 8.5 seconds, but it shines brightly in the braking and cornering arenas; all at a $10,000 price advantage over its more muscular brother, the VR-4. Additionally, the SL comes with leather seating, standard.

All-wheel drive, a twin-turbo V6, and gobs of torque characterize the 3000GT VR-4. The VR-4 offers blistering acceleration, but due to its hefty curb weight, suffers slight reductions in braking and cornering ability over the more subdued SL. However, most snow belt enthusiasts will likely prefer the 3000GT VR-4, or its twin the Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo, over other cars in this class for their all-wheel drive capabilities.

The new Spyder provides convertible fun with hardtop practicallity. A retractable hardtop conveniantly folds down in about 30 seconds giving passengers the thrill of open-air motoring without the worry of having your top slashed next time you are at the mall.

Inside, drivers are protected by dual airbags that reside in a scooped and binnacled dashboard that could double as the interior of the Batmobile. Generally, ergonomics are good, but we prefer a more restrained driving environment.

1996 Highlights

Base model gets new cloth interior, while upper trim levels receive a choice of black or tan leather. Remote keyless entry gets panic feature, and several new colors are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

5(94%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3000GT VR4
3000GT/VR4,08/16/2010
I really enjoy this car. I had a 3000GT in college, gave it to my brother and now 5 years later I purchased another. I really enjoy just about everything about the car. If able ensure you have records of all the maintenance done to the vehicle. It seems as if you can't fix anything on this vehicle for less than $1,000 unless you can do it yourself (engine has to be pulled to do almost anything). That said, if you can find a good one with paperwork showing the 60K and 120K (if required) go for it! Something to look out for is for 2nd gear synchro's tend to wear out. Fixable, but again about $1,200. Who ever said that they can fix one for under that did it themselves or never owned one.
Not as pleased
Daniel Schier,01/13/2004
I agree with most of what has been posted regarding the reliability and handling. Pick-up kind of lags though. Suprisingly, I really don't like driving it too much-I prefer to drive my 4Runner! I'm 6' and I feel too tall for this car. It's hard to get in and out of, the roof is too low, and the visibility out isn't great-especially when you shine up the dash. It reflects into the windshield. Also many of the interior plastic bits have broken. I mainly am displeased with the interior. Outside it looks pretty sharp.
Great Fast Car
Gonzo3000GT,07/28/2004
I bought my 1996 black 3000GT base model with 5spd and tan leather in 2004 with 62,500 miles on it for $7500 great deal and in excllent shape!! Its fast and reliable never had a problem..when my car was bone stock except for a test pipe, I ve raced and beat my friends 1995 eclips GS-T 5 spd frontWD wtih full exhuast and intake in 1/4 and top speed!! Also raced my friends 1995 Mustang GT 5spd with exhaust and K&N filter in 1/4 and Won, and in top speed also!! So dont belive the editors review in 0-60 times this car gets to 0-60 in the 6 second area!!I killed both cars of the line. Car handles great with 97 3000GT SL 17inch rims wrapped with Toyo Proxy 4
Best Car Mitsubishi Built
Chester,04/13/2008
I bought this car new in 1996 have put more than 352,000 miles on it still get 25 to 30 MPG no oil leaks or burning.Had no major problems just normal wear and tear. Best car ever built Mitsubishi need to bring it back.
See all 16 reviews of the 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
218 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT

Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT Overview

The Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT is offered in the following submodels: 3000GT Hatchback, 3000GT Convertible, 3000GT VR-4, 3000GT Spyder VR-4. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, SL 2dr Coupe, Spyder SL 2dr Convertible, and Spyder VR-4 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Can't find a used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,438.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,478.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,429.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi 3000GT lease specials

Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles