1996 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
There are many competent sports cars on the market today. They combine blazing speed with deft handling prowess and often luxurious interiors. While they all compete within the same segment, most have a distinct flavor all their own. So it is with Mitsubishi's 3000GT.
The 3000GT and 3000GT SL are powered by a twin-cam 3.0-liter V6 that pumps 222 horsepower through the front wheels. With the 3000GT's mass, the SL gets to 60 mph in a somewhat dawdley 8.5 seconds, but it shines brightly in the braking and cornering arenas; all at a $10,000 price advantage over its more muscular brother, the VR-4. Additionally, the SL comes with leather seating, standard.
All-wheel drive, a twin-turbo V6, and gobs of torque characterize the 3000GT VR-4. The VR-4 offers blistering acceleration, but due to its hefty curb weight, suffers slight reductions in braking and cornering ability over the more subdued SL. However, most snow belt enthusiasts will likely prefer the 3000GT VR-4, or its twin the Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo, over other cars in this class for their all-wheel drive capabilities.
The new Spyder provides convertible fun with hardtop practicallity. A retractable hardtop conveniantly folds down in about 30 seconds giving passengers the thrill of open-air motoring without the worry of having your top slashed next time you are at the mall.
Inside, drivers are protected by dual airbags that reside in a scooped and binnacled dashboard that could double as the interior of the Batmobile. Generally, ergonomics are good, but we prefer a more restrained driving environment.
1996 Highlights
