I remember driving her off the lot 14 years ago and feeling like a million bucks. I still get that feeling today as this car is ageless. The body style is still far ahead of its time. She runs as well today and looks beautiful!. Have had regular maintenance, put on Faulken tires and she purrs. Great gas mileage too. About 29 on the highway. Edmunds has truly misjudged this car. It will be a "collectors car" as there are very few of them around. Still get heads turning and people stopping to look at her. Fabulous acceleration with the "power" button. Beautiful car that still seats 4 people.

