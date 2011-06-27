  1. Home
1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The VR-4 gains chrome-plated alloy wheels as standard equipment. A hardtop drop top joins the 3000GT family this year.

Most helpful consumer reviews

General Review 1995 3000GT 3.0 V6 MT Base
justreviewer,10/29/2011
It's fun to drive, lots of power, good handling , and everything i've expected from a good sports car. As well as minimal comfort and spacing. And no cup holders! I guess i shouldn't be drinking anything in this car and expect not to spill. This monster can zoomm. It takes me to places everyday since the day i bought it 11 years ago. Transmission was rebuilt about 5 yrs ago.
3000gt
jaderider,03/24/2014
2dr Coupe
Recently purchased my GT from a second owner changed the timing belt, battery, water pump, alternator, new tires, all fluids changed, tune-up, cleaned and polished inside and out. After all that took "Jade" for a slow spin down by the beach I believe the car received as many looks as some of the other beauties. The Mitsu performance is definitely worth mentioning as well, road hugging, tight steering and ample gas peddle for increased speed above 120 mph. One time good deal but quite refreshing. Excellent driving experience from a truly great automobile. Get one you will love it too.
Purchased new 14 years ago
Belinda Cole,06/07/2010
I remember driving her off the lot 14 years ago and feeling like a million bucks. I still get that feeling today as this car is ageless. The body style is still far ahead of its time. She runs as well today and looks beautiful!. Have had regular maintenance, put on Faulken tires and she purrs. Great gas mileage too. About 29 on the highway. Edmunds has truly misjudged this car. It will be a "collectors car" as there are very few of them around. Still get heads turning and people stopping to look at her. Fabulous acceleration with the "power" button. Beautiful car that still seats 4 people.
Speed Demon!!!!!!!
Stroke21,05/16/2004
This vehicle was fun from day 1. I get lot's of looks and I can drive fast.Before you buy this car you need to check these 2 things! 1) Headlight Assemblies.(They are expensive so you need to check and make sure there is no moisture, cracks, and the paint is good finding a black headlight is a miracle) 2) Timing Belt.If the timing belt has not been changed, you should change it ASAP.Supposed to be changed every 60,000 miles.(If it breaks you are out an engine.Cost with parts and Labor around $600.00 at a non-dealer shop) Other than those two important things this Car is a dream!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Overview

The Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT is offered in the following submodels: 3000GT Hatchback, 3000GT Convertible, 3000GT VR-4, 3000GT Spyder VR-4. Available styles include Spyder VR-4 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD, Spyder SL 2dr Convertible, SL 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD.

