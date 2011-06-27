1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,421 - $3,139
Used 3000GT for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The VR-4 gains chrome-plated alloy wheels as standard equipment. A hardtop drop top joins the 3000GT family this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
justreviewer,10/29/2011
It's fun to drive, lots of power, good handling , and everything i've expected from a good sports car. As well as minimal comfort and spacing. And no cup holders! I guess i shouldn't be drinking anything in this car and expect not to spill. This monster can zoomm. It takes me to places everyday since the day i bought it 11 years ago. Transmission was rebuilt about 5 yrs ago.
jaderider,03/24/2014
2dr Coupe
Recently purchased my GT from a second owner changed the timing belt, battery, water pump, alternator, new tires, all fluids changed, tune-up, cleaned and polished inside and out. After all that took "Jade" for a slow spin down by the beach I believe the car received as many looks as some of the other beauties. The Mitsu performance is definitely worth mentioning as well, road hugging, tight steering and ample gas peddle for increased speed above 120 mph. One time good deal but quite refreshing. Excellent driving experience from a truly great automobile. Get one you will love it too.
Belinda Cole,06/07/2010
I remember driving her off the lot 14 years ago and feeling like a million bucks. I still get that feeling today as this car is ageless. The body style is still far ahead of its time. She runs as well today and looks beautiful!. Have had regular maintenance, put on Faulken tires and she purrs. Great gas mileage too. About 29 on the highway. Edmunds has truly misjudged this car. It will be a "collectors car" as there are very few of them around. Still get heads turning and people stopping to look at her. Fabulous acceleration with the "power" button. Beautiful car that still seats 4 people.
Stroke21,05/16/2004
This vehicle was fun from day 1. I get lot's of looks and I can drive fast.Before you buy this car you need to check these 2 things! 1) Headlight Assemblies.(They are expensive so you need to check and make sure there is no moisture, cracks, and the paint is good finding a black headlight is a miracle) 2) Timing Belt.If the timing belt has not been changed, you should change it ASAP.Supposed to be changed every 60,000 miles.(If it breaks you are out an engine.Cost with parts and Labor around $600.00 at a non-dealer shop) Other than those two important things this Car is a dream!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT features & specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 3000GT
Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi 3000GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 1998
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2015
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
- Used Ford Edge 2011
- Used BMW X4 2018
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2017
- Used Mazda 3 2014
- Used BMW X6 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage