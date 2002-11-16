Used 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Eye-catching styling, AWD ability, antilock brakes standard on two trim levels.
- Questionable performance, high price.
Vehicle overview
There are many competent sports cars on the market today. They combine blazing speed with deft handling and luxurious interiors. While they all compete within the same segment, most have a distinct flavor of their own. Unfortunately for Mitsubishi, the 3000GT is showing its age these days, and good looks will take you only so far. Available in three trim levels (Base, SL and VR-4), the 1999 3000GT sports a new style with its redesigned greenhouse and all-new front and rear styling appointments. Additionally, the VR-4 gets a spiffy rear spoiler, enhancing its grand touring sports car image.
The 3000GT base model's engine produces a measly 161 horsepower and 185 foot-pounds of torque (hardly more than the base Eclipse) which doesn't excite consumers shopping for a vehicle with lively performance.The SL is powered by a twin-cam 3.0-liter V6 that pumps an adequate 222 horsepower through the front wheels. With the 3000GT's mass, the SL gets up to 60 mph in a somewhat dawdling 8.5 seconds, but it shines brightly in the braking and cornering arenas. Additionally, the SL comes standard with leather seating, antilock brakes and a power sunroof, all of which conspire to make the SL quite appealing.
All-wheel drive, a twin-turbo V6 and gobs of torque characterize the 3000GT VR-4. The VR-4 offers blistering acceleration, but due to its hefty curb weight, suffers slight reductions in braking and cornering ability over the more subdued SL. While most snowbelt enthusiasts preferred the 3000GT VR-4 for its added practicality in the past, the SL may be all they need and more this year.
The 3000GT is an unbelievable car. I upgraded it to 380 hp! It still gives me shivers when I look at it or switch the ignition! It has a great design, but its kind of hard to fit in - I'm 6'2" . This is still its a great car and the best birthday gift I've ever gotten
LOVED THE CAR FIRST DAY I BOUGHT IT. Loved the car so much when I totaled my 1999 I bought another one with turbo this time - makes a big diff. I was in what could have been a very bad accident if I wasn't driving a brick - I hit almost dead on with new ford f-350 pulling a trailer and only small damage was apparent. LOVE THIS CAR.
If you can find one and afford it, get one.
If you're looking for a great twin turbo car that already has 320 hp, and isn't jacked up in prices like the Supras and RX-7's, this is your car. It will take an RX-7, Supra, and Z28's off of the line, hands down. Non-believer? A Supra and an RX-7 are faster at a track in the 1/4 mile, but AWD rules the street. There are only a few in the 10's, but honestly, are you going to mod your car to run 10's and throw $15,000 into it, me neither. Looks, speed, reliability, this has it all. Only thing I can complain about is Mitsubishi's service and some of the odd quirks that the car has, nothing big though.
|VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|320 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SL 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|218 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|161 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
