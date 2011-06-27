I was excited when I bought this beauty and am still excited almost 20 years later. She is still gorgeous, rides great, looks fabulous and I just can not part with her. My siblings make fun of me for keeping a car so long, but I truly can not help it. The engine hums like a baby and you don't even know it's on when you come to a stoplight. Power? She can beat them all, but I am one of those "slow" drivers anyway, so it doesn't matter. She sticks to the road around turns and sometimes when I am in my pickup, I forget that the pickup can't take the turns like the 3000GT can. Whoops! It was a midlife crisis thing when I bought her, and now, at 64, I am still in the midst of the crisis.

