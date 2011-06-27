1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,435 - $3,169
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Dumping the Starion in favor of the 3000GT is one of the better decisions made by Mitsubishi this decade. Gorgeous styling, exceptional handling, and available all-wheel drive characterize the improvements the 3000GT has over Mitsubishi's previous sports cars. A driver airbag is standard on all models; antilock brakes are standard on the SL and VR-4 models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
yodgiesings,06/16/2010
I was excited when I bought this beauty and am still excited almost 20 years later. She is still gorgeous, rides great, looks fabulous and I just can not part with her. My siblings make fun of me for keeping a car so long, but I truly can not help it. The engine hums like a baby and you don't even know it's on when you come to a stoplight. Power? She can beat them all, but I am one of those "slow" drivers anyway, so it doesn't matter. She sticks to the road around turns and sometimes when I am in my pickup, I forget that the pickup can't take the turns like the 3000GT can. Whoops! It was a midlife crisis thing when I bought her, and now, at 64, I am still in the midst of the crisis.
Cat,01/26/2010
First year out model; I saw it on the billboard advertisement and just knew this was MY car. After 225K miles, I replaced the engine & transmission. The A/C was converted from the old freon-type. Everything is factory stock with the exception of new door speakers. I have to replace the leather seats someday soon but other than that, I am still lovin' my car as though I just bought it. I'd rather not put anyone or anything in the small tiny backseats so I lay the seats down for added baggage room. As expected, any new parts are hard to find & are at a premium price. I still average 22 MPG & 19 years later, I can hardly wipe the smile off my face when I'm in my car!
Eric,10/07/2008
I bought my 3000 GT/SL new in May, 1991 and in Oct. 2008 it still runs like the day I drove it off the lot. Great pick-up, tight handling, fun to drive. Even with 187,000 miles on it, I'm still loving it! Never had a major breakdown in all these years, just a few minor repairs. I can't say enough good things about this car!
IMISSMY3000GT,05/20/2007
I bought this car for myself 3 yrs. ago when I was a 45 yr old. Some say I was having a male mid life crisis. But if you ever drive one of these you will fall in love with it too. I feel the 91 year was the best year for these cars. It is now 2007 and the styling of 1991 still works today. I especially like the flip up head lights that later models don't have. I am 6'2" tall and I have no problem fitting in this car. There is power everything. The gauge cluster setup is spectacular and easy to read. Handling and braking are excellent. The only problem I have encountered in 3 yrs. of ownership occured last Thursday. My 18 yr. old daughter totaled it out. She rear-ended a stopped vehicle at 60 mph.
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
