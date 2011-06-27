  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi 3000GT
  4. Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Mitsubishi 3000GT for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,435 - $3,169
Used 3000GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Dumping the Starion in favor of the 3000GT is one of the better decisions made by Mitsubishi this decade. Gorgeous styling, exceptional handling, and available all-wheel drive characterize the improvements the 3000GT has over Mitsubishi's previous sports cars. A driver airbag is standard on all models; antilock brakes are standard on the SL and VR-4 models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

5(96%)
4(4%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Almost 20 years
yodgiesings,06/16/2010
I was excited when I bought this beauty and am still excited almost 20 years later. She is still gorgeous, rides great, looks fabulous and I just can not part with her. My siblings make fun of me for keeping a car so long, but I truly can not help it. The engine hums like a baby and you don't even know it's on when you come to a stoplight. Power? She can beat them all, but I am one of those "slow" drivers anyway, so it doesn't matter. She sticks to the road around turns and sometimes when I am in my pickup, I forget that the pickup can't take the turns like the 3000GT can. Whoops! It was a midlife crisis thing when I bought her, and now, at 64, I am still in the midst of the crisis.
My baby
Cat,01/26/2010
First year out model; I saw it on the billboard advertisement and just knew this was MY car. After 225K miles, I replaced the engine & transmission. The A/C was converted from the old freon-type. Everything is factory stock with the exception of new door speakers. I have to replace the leather seats someday soon but other than that, I am still lovin' my car as though I just bought it. I'd rather not put anyone or anything in the small tiny backseats so I lay the seats down for added baggage room. As expected, any new parts are hard to find & are at a premium price. I still average 22 MPG & 19 years later, I can hardly wipe the smile off my face when I'm in my car!
Have Owned for 17 Years and Still Going
Eric,10/07/2008
I bought my 3000 GT/SL new in May, 1991 and in Oct. 2008 it still runs like the day I drove it off the lot. Great pick-up, tight handling, fun to drive. Even with 187,000 miles on it, I'm still loving it! Never had a major breakdown in all these years, just a few minor repairs. I can't say enough good things about this car!
I MISS MY 3000 GT
IMISSMY3000GT,05/20/2007
I bought this car for myself 3 yrs. ago when I was a 45 yr old. Some say I was having a male mid life crisis. But if you ever drive one of these you will fall in love with it too. I feel the 91 year was the best year for these cars. It is now 2007 and the styling of 1991 still works today. I especially like the flip up head lights that later models don't have. I am 6'2" tall and I have no problem fitting in this car. There is power everything. The gauge cluster setup is spectacular and easy to read. Handling and braking are excellent. The only problem I have encountered in 3 yrs. of ownership occured last Thursday. My 18 yr. old daughter totaled it out. She rear-ended a stopped vehicle at 60 mph.
See all 27 reviews of the 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT

Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT Overview

The Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT is offered in the following submodels: 3000GT Hatchback. Available styles include SL 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Can't find a used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,204.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,852.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi 3000GT for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,526.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,935.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi 3000GT lease specials

Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles