Used 2013 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Rear Bumper Applique Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Alien Pearl Metallic Black Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *LOW MILES* *EXCELLENT HIGHWAY FUEL ECONOMY* *CLEAN CARFAX* EXCELLENT VALUE* *WON'T LAST* This 2013 Kia Soul Base is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Soul Base is sure to sell fast. Beautiful color combination with Moss Metallic exterior over Black seat trim interior making this the one to own! The Kia Soul Base will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Kia Soul with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJT2A55D7483662

Stock: D7483662

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020