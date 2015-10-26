Used 2013 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me
4,449 listings
- 107,435 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$1,461 Below Market
- 139,423 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,798
- 117,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999$1,130 Below Market
- 82,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,997$1,848 Below Market
- 119,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,394$1,199 Below Market
- 100,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$1,205 Below Market
- 81,565 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$2,058 Below Market
- 109,788 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,434 Below Market
- 71,889 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,800$1,165 Below Market
- 76,540 miles
$6,491$1,379 Below Market
- 47,460 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,695$1,463 Below Market
- 65,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,830$2,005 Below Market
- 128,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,862$1,233 Below Market
- 76,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,955$1,266 Below Market
- 124,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,166 Below Market
- 76,313 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 28,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$938 Below Market
- 66,609 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,777$1,461 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul
Read recent reviews for the Kia Soul
Overall Consumer Rating4.355 Reviews
Soulman44,10/26/2015
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
The Kia Soul is the best of the econoboxes, and it's not really that close. I took a very hard look at the Scion XB, as I'm a fan of most things Toyota (particularly the original MR2), but it was an odd combination of too quirky yet too heavy and grown up. The Honda Element is all of the same traits amplified, but with worse still gas mileage. The Nissan Cube is quirky too, but very light and efficient with great gas mileage. However, it's not large enough for passengers, at least not in comparison to the Soul. The Cube also has poor visibility out and an uncomfortable seating position, IMO. Then comes the Kia Soul, which simply does everything right while looking great and driving sweetly. One can opt for the 2.0 liter with a manual for a healthy dose of sport, but I prefer the better mpg of the 1.6. It still accelerates strongly due to its low weight, but keep it out of the revs and you can return 31 mpg in Suburbia-type traffic with lots of stop and go. This is my first manual with 6+ forward gears, and the Soul really makes the most of them. I haven't done any 60 mph highway drives, but I would fully expect this to get 40 mpg in true highway driving. What else? The stereo with Aux in, USB for charging (or a billion songs on a thumb drive), bluetooth for phone audio or calls, great ergonomics, a huge glovebox, great visibility all around, and a very comfortable drive. I also do my own maintenance and repairs, and was blown away the first time I popped the hood. Room! Room galore for hands and wrenches. The only criticism I can imagine is that there is some road noise, but no more than my wife's very comfortable Odyssey. Some of that is likely tire noise, but you can tell that they left off some noise dampening to keep the weight and price down. It's not bad by any means, but it's the only thing I can think of that is less than ideal with the Soul, even with the base. Ebay has sheets of sound deadening material for sale, and I'm doing that next. This car is highly recommended. I'll be shocked if I don't have at least one Soul in our driveway 10 years from now.
