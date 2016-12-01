Used 2014 FIAT 500L for Sale Near Me

We've had our 500L for 2 years now, though have only put on 14K miles so far, and it's my wife's daily driver. Ours is the Trekking trim with the 6 speed Dual-Dry-Clutch Transmission. In response to an earlier recent review where the reviewer gave the car just 1 star, my experience couldn't be more different. To start off, I love the transmission, but I've adapted my driving habits to ensure its longevity. It is, after all, an automatically shifted manual- not a slush box. What I'm talking about is, for example, to select the gear you want using the manual mode when in stop and go traffic, in particular when you're creeping along, and I always put it in neutral if I'm going to be stopped for any length of time. The reasons for driving the DDCT in this way are a bit technical, and maybe that's why dual clutch transmissions haven't caught on so well stateside. In any case, for 2015 all but the Pop trim come with the Aisin slush box if you opt for an auto transmission. I've had no problem with the car rolling backwards on a slight incline when pulling away from a stop, and hill hold assist works well when on any incline greater than "slight". The engine has proven to be plenty quick enough for merging with traffic etc. and frugal if you're easy on the gas. I've gotten upwards of 39 mpg when on back roads with no traffic, 34 or so on interstates, 25 to 27 in town (lots of cold starts routinely, so the economy suffers a bit for that). Some criticize the 500L for having too firm of a ride, but to me it is sublime, giving a very nice balance between ride and handling. The steering weights up nicely as you turn in, though I wish the turn-in response were a little sharper. It is very stable once into a corner, and it's fun to hustle it if you're in the mood, though the car is really excellent at just cruising on a sunny day, esp. if you've opted for the panoramic roof. The 500L is reasonably quiet at highway speeds, and for our small family it's a great road trip car. The upright seating position gives us long term comfort, and the expansive window area provides for an excellent view in all directions. We've found the front seats to be very comfortable with excellent adjustable lumbar support, though folks of longer inseam are more likely to have an issue with proper thigh support. For 2015 the front seat bottom cushions have been lengthened to address this issue. How I have the driver's seat adjusted allows me full view of the instrument binnacle, though I can see where some might have issues with that- perhaps running a lower seat height and a bit more recline would do the trick for them. The parking brake handle works OK, though ergonomically it could be better. Infotainment is intuitive, simple, and has been trouble free for us. It synchs up with my 160gb ipod classic pretty quickly too. I've had Honda's, Acura's, VW's etc. and this has become my favorite. We decided to buy a MOPAR extended warranty just for peace of mind. Our's has been stone reliable save for the recalls for an airbag and a transmission re-flash. Update: We've begun our 4th year of ownership of our 500L now, and I continue to enjoy driving it. So far we've accrued 22,780 miles and counting, so slightly less than 8,000 miles driven per year on average. It's given us zero problems, its economy continues to be excellent (about 27.4 mpg lifetime) considering that it's had a life of cold starts and short trips. The dual dry clutch transmission continues to perform flawlessly, no chattering that I've experienced when driving other makes' cars equiped with dual clutch transmissions. I continue to stick it in neutral at stops, manually select 1st gear when creeping along in traffic, etc. - these driving techniques are second nature to the point I don't really think about it, done primarily in the interest of minimizing clutch wear, however I personally enjoy the extra engagement in driving our 500L this way. The seats are awesome, and the interior has held up very well- looks almost new still, despite our Havanese's best efforts to scratch it up. And it is a solid car- no squeaks or rattles whatsoever. The suspension rides as new, which is to say, excellent. I would have to say this car has more European character, for better or for worse, than most euro imports, but there is nothing about it that is so different that you can't come to terms with it. It just feels a little special and different. If I were to down grade it relative to what is out there in the marketplace today, it would be for the tech, though that could be said of most vehicles of the 2014 model year. Spy reports show Fiat giving the 500L a face lift for the 2018 model year, and it should be available with most, if not all, of the tech you could want, including all the safety nannies- though that's just speculation on my part. update August 2018- Our 500L is now my commuter car, averaging about 15K miles/yr. Fuel economy is now averaging 34.8 mpg.

Read more