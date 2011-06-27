Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,837
|$12,852
|$14,593
|Clean
|$10,318
|$12,225
|$13,848
|Average
|$9,280
|$10,972
|$12,358
|Rough
|$8,242
|$9,719
|$10,868
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,211
|$10,045
|$11,620
|Clean
|$7,817
|$9,555
|$11,027
|Average
|$7,031
|$8,576
|$9,840
|Rough
|$6,244
|$7,596
|$8,653
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,962
|$10,828
|$12,434
|Clean
|$8,533
|$10,300
|$11,799
|Average
|$7,674
|$9,244
|$10,529
|Rough
|$6,816
|$8,188
|$9,259
Estimated values
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,069
|$8,598
|$9,912
|Clean
|$6,731
|$8,179
|$9,406
|Average
|$6,054
|$7,340
|$8,393
|Rough
|$5,376
|$6,502
|$7,381